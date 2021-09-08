Kipper Nichols coming back with Sheffield Sharks

The 25-year-old from Lakewood, Ohio, returns to the club for their forthcoming BBL campaign, having debuted with the Sheffield club in the Covid-reduced 2020-21 campaign.
Nichols averaged 10.6 points per game for the Sharks in 20-21, shooting at a healthy 47 per cent from the field and produced his professional career high points tally of 20 in a virtuouso performance in the the playoff second leg versus Newcastle Eagles back in May.
Sharks coach Atiba Lyons said of the University of Illinois graduate: “Kipper completed his rookie season in challenging circumstances and we were pleased with the contribution he made to the team.
“He comes from a great programme and now that he knows our systems, we fully expect him to push on to the next level this season.”
Nichols joins returnees Mike Tuck, Jordan Ratinho, Oscar Baldwin, Nate Montgomery and Bennett Koch as well as new additions Marcus Delpeche, Aaron Anderson, Joe Jnr Mvuezolo and Jonathan Williams ahead of the season opener on Friday, September 24, against Cheshire Phoenix.