Kipper Nichols coming back with Sheffield Sharks

Kipper Nichols playing for Sheffield Sharks against Leicester Riders in the BBL last season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The 25-year-old from Lakewood, Ohio, returns to the club for their forthcoming BBL campaign, having debuted with the Sheffield club in the Covid-reduced 2020-21 campaign.

Nichols averaged 10.6 points per game for the Sharks in 20-21, shooting at a healthy 47 per cent from the field and produced his professional career high points tally of 20 in a virtuouso performance in the the playoff second leg versus Newcastle Eagles back in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharks coach Atiba Lyons said of the University of Illinois graduate: “Kipper completed his rookie season in challenging circumstances and we were pleased with the contribution he made to the team.

Kipper Nichols is coming back to the Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Dean Atkins)

“He comes from a great programme and now that he knows our systems, we fully expect him to push on to the next level this season.”