This is a talented horse who had sufficient class on the Flat to finish fourth in Doncaster’s season-ending November Handicap last November on Town Moor.

Skycutter then won his first two starts over hurdles, at Wetherby and Musselburgh respectively, before boiling over prior to the Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on December 27.

But the four-year-old was second at Haydock last month under regular rider Tommy Dowson and Catterick-based Kirby is confident that Skycutter can, at the very least, outrun his 80-1 odds.

“If I can get him to the start without getting too revved up, he will run a good race,” said the trainer last night. “He lost it at Chepstow – and there were no crowds there – but he was fine at Haydock where there were racegoers around the paddock.

“He’s in good order – if you don’t give it a go, you don’t have chance, and I will be disappointed if he doesn’t put up a good show.”

The Cheltenham Festival is set to begin in glorious spring weather and on ground that is officially described as Good to Soft, Soft in places.

Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson has high hopes either Constitution Hill or Jonbon can give Britain a flying start to the Festival by winning the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – the traditional curtain-raiser to the meeting.

Jockey Tommy Dowson rides Skycutter on day one of the Cheltenham Festival for Catterick trainer Phil Kirby

Both horses take unbeaten records over hurdles to the meeting, but in character they are polar opposites. “It was always the plan to run them both but they are like cheese and chalk,” said Henderson.

“Jonbon will always be a bit flighty, it’s probably a help he’s in the first race and we’ll have ways and means of hopefully keeping the lid on him because he’ll be the one on his toes. We’ll protect him from the atmosphere.

“Nothing will worry Constitution Hill, he’s just so laid back. They will be two very good rides in the race. While Jonbon can be a bit keen in the race, there’s no danger of that for Constitution Hill!”

Henderson compares both to his last two winners of the race, who went on to greater things.