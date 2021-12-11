Knight Salute backed to thwart Porticello and Too Friendly at Doncaster

This was Knight Saluter and Paddy Brennan winning at Cheltenham last month; they head to Doncaster today.

Wins at Sedgefield and Kempton were followed up by a smooth success in Grade Two company at Cheltenham’s November meeting, meaning Paddy Brennan’s mount brings the strongest form into the contest.

Taking him on are Gary Moore’s French import Porticello, winner of a Listed event at Wetherby on his British debut, and Dan Skelton’s Too Friendly, who has been victorious in his two starts over hurdles to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You don’t have that many choices with a good juvenile when you’ve already won a Grade Two, so you have to carry a penalty,” said Harris.

Paddy Brennan rides the exciting prospect Knight Salute in Doncaster's feature race today.

“I’ve seen some people knocking the form of the juveniles this year, not just him, but what I would say is I’m sure people were knocking Katchit at this time of year when he was winning similar races and he didn’t turn out too bad.

“All he can do is keep winning and I’m convinced he’s improved at home since Cheltenham. We’ll know after this where we are going – it will either be the Fred Winter (Boodles), the Triumph or the pub!

“Gary Moore’s is favourite and he beat one of mine (Genuflex) at Wetherby by four lengths.

“I’d like to think this lad is four lengths better than him,” he added.

Harry Bannister riding Diesel D'Allier (left) before passing Jack Tudor riding Potters Corner to win the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase during day one of The International meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Magistrato was fourth behind Knight Salute at Cheltenham, but champion trainer Paul Nicholls believes the Doncaster conditions and a pull in the weights could help to reverse that form.