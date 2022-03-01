Hull Pirates last iced during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, but could still return for the 2022-23 campaign. Picture: Dean Woolley.

That’s the message from other team owners on a day when it was announced that Bristol Pitbulls would be making the step up from NIHL South One to compete in the second tier.

The Pirates were one of the original 10 teams in place for the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National season, which was brought to an early end by the pandemic.

But last summer saw owner Shane Smith opt against icing a team for the current campaign, although it was made clear that there was an option to rejoin the league in time for 2022-23.

Leeds Knights owner Steve Nell says the door remains fully open for Hull Pirates should they wish to return for the 2022-23 NIHL National season. Picture: Steve Riding.

That very much remains the case, say Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs, although it’s not known at this stage whether Smith will take up the offer.

In the meantime, the second-tier will have 10 teams next season, regardless of the Pirates’ status, the Pitbulls’ addition warmly welcomed by Nell and his fellow team owners.

“It’s great to have Bristol Pitbulls in for next season,” said Nell. “But there is still the option for Hull Pirates to come back in and we’re still waiting on that, so the final number of teams will not be decided now.

“It could increase, there is no limit on the number of teams we can have. Bristol have shown in a short space of time that they can attract 1,500 sellout crowds in a brand new venue. It’s excellent for the league and the sport in general - it’s positive news.

“It’s about getting the right kind of teams into the league and Bristol fit that mould.”

On the possibility of a return for the Pirates, Nell said that was likely to become clearer in the coming weeks, but it’s something the whole league wants to happen if at all possible.

“When Hull decided to sit out this season, it was always the case that they wouldn’t have to be voted back in,” added Nell. “So if Hull say tomorrow they want to come back in, then they come back in.

“From a league’s point of view, we want a team in Hull so just because Bristol are in next season, that does not mean the door is closed on Hull Pirates, far from it.”

Roger Williams, co-owner of the Steeldogs, said purely from a local rivalry persepective it was hoped that Hull would indeed return next season.

“The more teams the better,” insisted Williams. “We would love to see Hull back, particularly from a Steeldogs perspective, even with Leeds here now, Hull would still be a big rival for us and we hope it is possible.

“An odd number of teams can work, we’ve shown that this season, and we’d rather have Hull back than not, so the door very much remains open for them to return.