Kyle Edmund stated his ambition to play on tennis' main tour after an almost four-year ordeal with injuries.

The Beverley man was once hailed as Andy Murray’s successor and became Britain’s top male player in 2018 after rising to 14 in the ATP rankings while his idol underwent hip surgery.

Edmund took time out of the game to solve chronic pain in his left knee after October 2020, but after three surgeries, his attempted comeback in 2022 was scuppered by a right wrist problem.

“It's been tough. Early on, I was okay in terms of motivation after surgeries to do all the rehab,” said the 29-year-old, speaking after defeat in his Wimbledon return.

“The longer it's gone on, it's always harder. You get confidence and motivation from seeing progress. There was a long time where there wasn't a lot of progress.

“I’m not the first and won't be the last to go through tough injuries, that is the nature of sport.

“Maybe mine's been a little bit harder in terms of not being able to get going, three operations on the same thing. It is what it is, feeling sorry and being like ‘I’m so unlucky’ isn’t going to help.

“I was always in pain for a long time and it's not easy to play in pain and be absolutely 100 percent, especially at the top level.

“Touch wood, I'm pretty good now. Playing and practicing freely, as much or as little as I want. I'm training more like a proper tennis player rather than on a rehab schedule.”

Edmund had to rely on a wildcard for a chance to compete at his home grand slam, partnering fellow-Brit Oliver Crawford, 25, to a narrow 7-5 7-6 (7-3) defeat to established doubles pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the first round.

But the once Australian Open semi-finalist, who has had to play on the ITF Tour - the third tier of men’s professional tennis - to build his ranking again, is still targeting a return to the top 100 in singles.

“Personally, it’s nice to play again at Wimbledon. I haven’t played a singles or men’s doubles since 2019 here,” the now-ranked world number 479 reflected.

“I still have an opportunity to improve, I’m 29, there is still good time. My goal is to play on the tour, so I have to get a ranking of at least top hundred, if not probably 60 or 50.”

“It's not particularly hard because I just accept it and know that's what needs to be done,” Edmund added on dropping to the lower levels of the tour.