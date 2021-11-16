Kyle Edmund’s injury absence stretches over a year and could go on

Kyle Edmund: Knee injury has prevented Beverley-born player from competing in over a year. (Picture: PA)

The former British No 1 has not played a match since October 2020 having first experienced pain in his knee during the 2018 season.

He underwent surgery in April and was back hitting in early summer but he has not so far been able to return to competitive tennis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been due to make his return in Jamie Murray’s Scotland versus England contest in Aberdeen just before Christmas but has now been forced to withdraw from that as well, with Jack Draper stepping into the England team.

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain composes himself after a point against John Isner of USA during their quarter final match on day four of the 2020 ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on January 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Picture: Greg Bowker/Getty Images)

A statement from organisers read: “Edmund has been forced to withdraw from the event because of a slower-than-expected recovery from the left knee injury which has kept him off the court for the last 13 months.”

It is understood the 26-year-old Yorkshireman is still hopeful of being fit for the Australian Open in January, and the same goes for Johanna Konta, who has not played since mid-August because of a groin injury having also struggled with knee problems.

Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open back in 2018, losing to Marin Cilic.

Liam Broady has been named as the fifth player for Great Britain’s Davis Cup Finals campaign later this month.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski were the first four players picked by captain Leon Smith last month but the fifth slot was left open.

Andy Murray left the door slightly ajar to participating but has chosen to end his season and turn his attentions to preparing for 2022, meaning 27-year-old Broady receives his second call-up.