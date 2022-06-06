Kyle Sinckler is latest England star to miss summer tour to Australia

Sinckler has not played since Bristol were eliminated from the Heineken Champions Cup by Sale in mid-April.

While his injury will not require surgery, it is thought the focus this summer will be on rest and rehabilitation before next season as Bristol continue managing his recovery.

The 29-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps, made his Test debut in 2016 and has proved a key figure during England head coach Eddie Jones’ reign.

Out: Kyle Sinckler of England (Picture: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

He was not named by Jones in a 35-man England squad for a three-day training camp this week. Jones has already lost Sale centre Manu Tuilagi (knee) and Exeter back-row forward Sam Simmonds (hip) from his Australia tour plans.

England tackle the Wallabies in Perth on July 2, then in Brisbane seven days later and finally Sydney on July 16.

And with the Premiership play-offs and final still to take place, Jones will be keeping his fingers crossed for no further setbacks.

Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell, meanwhile, are included for the three-day gathering in Teddington.

England head coach Eddie Jones has another injury headache (Picture: PA)

May made his comeback for Gloucester on Saturday, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.

Nowell, who broke his arm during England’s Guinness Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for Exeter during the final round of regular season Gallagher Premiership action.

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.

Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.