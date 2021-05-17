Lady Bowthorpe looks set for Royal Ascot date after impressive Lockinge run

Impressive: Lady Bowthorpe chased home hot favourite Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

An appearance at Royal Ascot is likely to be next on the agenda for Lady Bowthorpe following her excellent effort in defeat in Saturday’s Lockinge Stakes.

Having made a successful start to her campaign with a narrow defeat of subsequent winner Queen Power in Newmarket’s Dahlia Stakes, the Nathaniel mare stepped up to the highest level to take on the boys at Newbury.

While no match for the brilliant Palace Pier, Lady Bowthorpe pulled clear of the remainder in second, leaving trainer William Jarvis justifiably proud of his charge’s performance.

Looking good: Trainer William Haggas says Mohaafeth is in good shape ahead of next month's Epsom Derby. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

He said: “She was fine this morning. She was tired and knows she had a hard race yesterday, but she’s a pretty strong filly and I think she’ll be over it in 48 hours.

“We’re thrilled with her. To finish five and a half lengths clear of a pretty rock solid horse (Top Rank) was a very good performance.

“We’ll give her an easy-ish time, but she’s not a filly you can take it too easy with for too long as she bounces back pretty quick.

“Let’s hope that’s the case and we’ll look forward to her next run.’’

The Newmarket handler confirmed a return to Group Two level for next month’s Duke of Cambridge Stakes is set to be next for Lady Bowthorpe, but he is hoping she can strike gold in Group One company before the season is out.

“The Duke of Cambridge seems the obvious race. The timing fits and it looks like the place to go,’’ Jarvis added.

“It is a Group Two of course, so we’ve got a 3lb penalty, but it could be a stepping-stone to races like the Falmouth or the Nassau Stakes. The programme slightly maps itself out for her.

“I’m dying to go 10 furlongs with her, for sure. There’s lots to look forward to – I’m very excited to have her.’’

Meanwhile William Haggas is confident his fast-improving colt Mohaafeth will be “up for a fight’’ in next month’s Derby.

Shadwell Estate’s son of Frankel shot to prominence in the ante-post market for the Epsom Classic on June 5 when he completed his hat-trick with a highly-impressive victory in the Listed Newmarket Stakes earlier this month.

Haggas reports Mohaafeth has been in fine form since that second of back-to-back 10-furlong wins at HQ.

Haggas said: “He’s great. We won’t take him to Breakfast with the Stars, but we might take him away to a racecourse.

“We don’t really need to go, but he just needs a couple of good bits of work on the grass.

But we are getting rain at home, so we’re able to work them on the grass – which makes a big difference.”