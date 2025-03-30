GODWINSON pounced late to land the William Hill Lincoln in a blanket finish and give William Haggas a fifth success in the Doncaster race.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-2 chance was ridden by Cieren Fallon in a field of 22 but looked to have a great deal of work to do throughout the mile contest.

Tony Martin’s Orandi hit the front inside the final furlong, attempting to create history as the first horse to win the Lincoln and the Irish Lincolnshire in the same season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was reeled in by George Boughey’s Oliver Show close home and just when that one looked to have done enough, Godwinson showed up.

Godwinson ridden by Cieren Fallon (left) wins the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Fallon produced his mount right on the line to win by a nose with a neck back to the third.

“Every jockey wants to win that race and it’s a great start to the season,” said Fallon, whose father Kieren was victorious in 1993 on High Premium.

“I was quietly confident this morning that if things went our way we had a chance, his work at home had been very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The race panned out perfectly, we were drawn on the wrong side but I was able to tuck in, I got a lot of cover, they went hard and with the strong headwind I was able to pick up when I wanted and he was tough.

WINNERS ALL: Jockey Cieren Fallon and connections after winning the William Hill Lincoln on Godwinson at Doncaster . Picture: Nigel French/PA

“You have to ride him like that and with the ground drying out, it helped us.”

Haggas added: “That was a nice surprise.

“He got a great run through but he gave him a very confident ride. Fair play, that’s what he wanted to do and that was a good idea. We thought the ground had dried up a bit too much for him but clearly not.”

Haggas is now the most successful trainer in the history of the Doncaster contest and said: “That’s our fifth time, so that’s great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice to win a race like that and we always try to find one. We don’t always succeed but this year we got lucky.

“I hope that bodes well for the new season, it’s a nice way to start.”

Boughey understandably thought Oliver Show had done enough.

“It looked like he’d got it, he’s run a massive race. He came back from Bahrain in great form,” said Boughey.

“He’s a progressive horse, I thought he was probably maxed out but it looks like there might be a bit left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ll work backwards from the Hunt Cup (at Royal Ascot).”

Norman’s Cay lined up in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee EBF Brocklesby Stakes as the most expensive juvenile in the race and he just lived up to his billing when prevailing by a nose.

Richard Hannon’s colt cost big-spending Amo Racing 60,000 guineas, which for an organisation who spent millions in the last sales season, is comparatively little in the bloodstock world.

His price, coupled with hailing from the same connections who won the race in 2022 with Persian Force, saw him sent off the 3-1 favourite but David Egan looked in trouble a furlong out. Jonathan Portman’s Son Of Sarabi, a 25-1 chance, had first run on him and looked like holding on but Norman’s Cay got up in the final stride to win by a nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder Roar was a narrowly-beaten favourite in the William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 Spring Mile Handicap last year and this time around was first past the post at 25-1, but the stewards ruled he caused enough interference to prevent Pearl Eye from winning.

The pair both went for the same gap just over a furlong out with Thunder Roar leaning into 50-1 shot Pearl Eye. As the winning distance was only a short head, the stewards’ verdict went in favour of Darryll Holland’s runner.

“I’ve only seen the side-on but they both went for the same gap and the crucial thing is the distance was only a short head,” said Holland.

“If it was anything more than that, would they have thought it had cost him the race?”