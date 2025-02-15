'Leading this team to it's potential is exciting': Sheffield Sharks captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr on twin trophy assault

Sheffield Sharks captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr says he is relishing being a part of a club fulfilling its potential as they chase glory on two fronts this season.

The 32-year-old point guard from Brooklyn is in his fourth season with the club having joined midway through the 2021-22 campaign when they were still playing at Ponds Forge.

Now into their second season at the Canon Medical Arena and under new American ownership, the momentum is building for the Sharks who reached their first major final last week and are joint top of Super League Basketball.

Glasgow said: “I’ve been here four years, me being a captain, to be on this team, leading this team into the fruition of its potential, finally it feels like we’ve hit our stride.

Rodney Glasgow Jnr has hailed the camaraderie among his Sheffield Sharks team-mates (Picture: Adam Bates)

“Beating Bristol in the semi-final here last Sunday was so enjoyable.

“We’ve had expectations, we’ve got the talent and the potential, but we still had a job to do.

“It’s great for the fans, great for the city, it’s been a long time coming and I just can’t wait for the final. We want to be holding up that trophy.”

Before that March 9 appointment with Surrey 89ers in the SLB Cup final at Nottingham’s Utilita Arena, Sharks need to keep taking care of business in the league, just as they did against Manchester on Wednesday.

Scottie Lindsey attacks the basket for Sheffield Sharks against Manchester in Super League Basketball (Picture: Adam Bates)

Next up is a trip to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday with Jacob Groves rated as day-to-day with a wrist injury and Drake Jeffries out with an ankle problem.

“One game at a time, we’ve got a final to look forward to but we’ve got a regular season to concentrate on,” said Glasgow, pictured.

“Cheshire are fast-paced, lots of three, lots of rebounding, and they’re very good at home. But we’re in a good position.

“We’re just working towards the goals we set out at the start of the season.

"We know we have a talented team, we know we have a balanced team, but the guys have to buy in and they are, more so with the camaraderie. We have guys out injured but others are stepping up, being honest with each other.