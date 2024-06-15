Leah Crisp's journey from City of Leeds Swimming Club to Paris Olympic open water marathon

All the hours spent swimming length upon length at John Charles Aquatics Centre, all the sessions in the gym building strength while her friends were out living the lives of teenagers, have been vindicated for Leah Crisp via her selection by Team GB for this summer’s Olympics.

The 22-year-old from Wakefield, who spent 10 years developing her speed and endurance as a member of the City of Leeds Swimming Club, is off to Paris to compete in the Olympic 10k marathon swim at Port Alexandre III on Thursday, August 8.

Her selection was confirmed earlier this year via a 17th place finish at the world championships in Doha, an achievement that came just a year after an athlete who had predominantly been a long-distance swimminer in the pool made the switch to open water.

“I’ve never had a lot of speed,” she admits of a swimming style that earned her three British titles and two European junior championship bronze medals in the pool.

Battling for position: Wakefield's Leah Crisp swimming for Great Britain in the Open Water Women's 10km at last year's world championships. She has been selected to represent Team GB at the Olympics (Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I’d done a little bit of open water at junior level back in 2016, I reached world and European juniors back then, but I hadn’t really done it since as I progressed in the pool.

“But I saw an opportunity was there to be had and I knew I was the right kind of athlete for it, because I can be very gritty and I had the profile that can be good over 10km, so I thought I’ll give this a go.

“It all fell into place from there.”

Alongside City of Sheffield swimmer Amber Keegan, another pool to open water convert, Crisp – who has been based at the high performance centre in Bath since 2020 - committed herself to the marathon swim over the past 12 months.

Leah Crisp poses for a portrait during the Team GB swimming squad announcement at Bath University (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“It’s like a completely different sport, there’s so much you have to contend with, there’s the weather, the current, the waves, swimmers all around you, catching a flying elbow here and there,” says Crisp, who admits to trying to avoid dishing out a stray elbow mid-race herself.

“There’s a lot of tactics involved so although a lot of the training might be similar to if you’re doing a 1,500m, there’s a lot more to contend with on race day, which makes it a completely different sport.”

Crisp pipped Keegan to the British quota spot at the world championships in Doha, vindicating the decision to try something new a year out from Paris.

“I knew it would be a challenge to make the team so I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, I just thought I’d go and give it my best crack,” she told The Yorkshire Post.

Wakefield's Leah Crisp at John Charles Aquatics Centre after winning two national titles for City of Leeds in 2019 (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I knew during the race I was placed quite highly and doing quite well so towards the back end that’s when I really started to think if I keep this going I could secure a place at the Olympics.

“I feel really good here, this could be a great opportunity, just give it my all going into that last lap.”

Although elements of the discipline are different, the years diligently attending training sessions first at nearby Rothwell and then at City of Leeds, stood her in good stead. And it is those hours spent at the John Charles in particular that Crisp will forever be indebted to.

“It was an amazing environment and gave me the platform to carry on swimming when I got to university,” says Crisp, who was under the tutelage of Richard Denigan in Leeds for six years.

“I was with Rich for a lot of years. I was on nine swims and then three land sessions a week when I was there.

“I gained so much experience in Leeds, it’s a great team, a great group of athletes all working together.

“I really loved my time, especially when you’d go to national championships and stay together as a team and really bond with all your team-mates; they were great times.”

When it came to continuing her swimming journey, Crisp chose to relocate to the University of Bath when she was 18.

“It offered me the right mix of academics and sport,” she says. “It had the performance centre there but also the right academic level I wanted. It just seemed like a great place to combine the two.

“The university are so accommodating to their athletes. I sat my final year over two years instead of one so I’m graduating this summer.

“I actually sat my finals exams in Italy, I was sitting an exam one morning then the following morning I was in a race.

"That was quite intense but it’s nice to be finished with that now so that I can focus on Paris.”

And so to the French capital, what chance does Crisp have of springing a surprise in the River Seine?