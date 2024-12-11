Leeds Athletics coach recognised with prestigious UK Coaching Award

A Leeds Athletics coach has been recognised with a prestigious UK Coaching Award, celebrating his role in an incredibly special moment during the summer for him and Hannah Cockroft.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Moseley, who played an instrumental role in guiding Cockroft to gold in the T34 100m and 800m in Paris maintaining her perfect Paralympic record, was the recipient of UK Coaching’s ‘Great Coaching Moment’ award last night for that exact double-gold feat.

Reflecting on his award, Moseley said: “I'm a little bit shocked, if I'm honest with winning this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm completely honored, there were some amazing coaching moments and people that I was in contention with are amazing.

Paul Moseley pictured with his award at last nights UK Coaching Awards evening

“I'm a little bit in shock and awe that I have won this vote, but it is also just a massive recognition of the work that not only myself but Hannah [Cockroft] has done in in the achievements that she's had over the last year, especially, but also in Paris, was just phenomenal.

“It really was special to see Hannah pick up her Gold medals in Paris and it was even more special because it was our first Paralympic medals together as a coaching team, so that was really nice.

“It was also special because there were some difficulties that were had to deal with through the week in preparation for her last race and for her to dominate that race in the way that she did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just really pleased that she was able to cope with the pressure and also to be able to perform the way she did.”

Moseley partnered with Cockroft at Leeds City AC Wheelchair Racing in 2022 and he has played a pivotal role in helping her extend her roll of honour to a remarkable 16 world titles and 9 Paralympic titles, cementing her status as a hall of fame ‘legend’.

Moseley’s meticulous training regimes and strategic insights have been instrumental in Cockroft’s continued success, ensuring she remains at the pinnacle of her sport.

The UK Coaching Awards is regarded as the most prestigious event within the coaching community, established to recognise the invaluable role coaches play in building a happier and healthier society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous award winners have included Sarina Wiegman, Judy Murray, Aston Moore and the coaches behind Lucy Bronze and Ben Stokes’ path to success.

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon congratulated Moseley on his award, and for the profound coaching efforts that saw him honoured as part of the annual celebration:

“This is our favourite night of the year because it offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the remarkable coaches who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for those they coach.

“Paul, and all our winners, finalists and nominees should take extreme pride in what they have achieved. Great coaching and coaches make such an impact on individual’s lives, and within their communities helping to keep a whole nation active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coaches are often unsung heroes, setting the right environment for their participants, supporting their growth and success through sport and physical activity and contribution to a healthy and active nation.

“From the finalists to the very worthy winners, and on behalf of the whole coaching workforce, it’s an honour to recognise such inspirational individuals like Paul who truly deserve this spotlight."