Leeds derby fight next for Hopey Price after fifth professional victory

Leeds boxer Hopey Price defeated Italian Claudio Grande last night. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Price, 21, recorded his fifth win in the professional ranks by outpointing Italian Claudio Grande over six three-minute rounds at Matchroom’s Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex.

Price floored Grande with the last punch of the fight and though the Italian made it to his feet, the Leeds man took the referee’s verdict 58-55.

Price will be back in action at Emerald Headingley on September 4, when he faces Hussain – who has a record of 16 wins and one defeat, with two knock-outs – on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara.

The two had been due to meet last year, but Price instead faced a replacement opponent.

“I’m ready to go in my home town in front of 20,000 fans,” Price pledged.

“I’ll steal the show there, 100 per cent.

“I’m ready for Zahid Hussain – I was ready for it back in September and the magic man didn’t turn up, so, we’ll see this time if he comes and if he does, I promise Hopey Price will come out the victor.

Hopey Price will fight fellow Leeds boxer Zahid Hussain at Emerald Headingley next month. Picture: Leigh Dawney/Getty Images.

“I said it from my second pro fight, I believe there are levels to boxing and my boxing brain is one of the best in Britain.

“I believe I’m levels above Zahid Hussain.”

Of his win over Grande, Price reckoned: “It was a good performance, considering I had six months outside the ring, which for a young prospect like me isn’t ideal.

“You can spar as much as you want but it’s not the same feeling as when you’re under the lights.

“That has put me in very good stead and you’ll see the best of me in three weeks’ time.”

Grande was previously unbeaten and Price reckons it was a valuable learning experience.