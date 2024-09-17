Leeds digital agency Spike lands British Cycling content strategy brief

Leeds digital marketing agency Spike has been appointed by British Cycling to develop a new content strategy to help the national governing body ‘bring the joy of cycling to everyone’.

Off the back of another very successful Olympics where British Cycling delivered an impressive 11 medals, it’s no surprise the governing body is already widely recognised for achieving notable success at the elite level. Now, with the support of Spike, the organisation aims to broaden its reach even further, engage new audiences and champion cycling as a means for social impact.

Starting in September, the specialist growth marketing agency will help develop a new content strategy aimed at enhancing the organisation’s presence across all its online channels.

Spike, which specialises in digital strategy, organic search, paid media, and PR, will support British Cycling with audience profiling, messaging development, channel prioritisation, and will help deliver a detailed content calendar.

The agency will blend real-world insights and AI-driven synthetic data to inform customer journey mapping, content differentiation, and topic ideation that reflects the interests of cyclists and potential cyclists alike.

The content strategy will help British Cycling not only to be recognised across the world as a high-performing national governing body but also to drive home the message of how they can bring the joy of cycling to everyone.

Caroline Julian, Brand and Engagement Director at British Cycling, said: “From professional athletes to those who ride for leisure or commuting, as well as individuals inspired by the sport and considering cycling for the first time, we aim to foster a sense of community where everyone feels they belong and can find inspiration. We’re excited to partner with Spike to develop a new content strategy that will demonstrate that cycling truly is for all.”

Rob Powell, Founder and Director at Spike, stated: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to work with an iconic national governing body that has inspired generations of success in British Cycling. There is so much that the organisation does that truly resonates with Spike as an agency, not just driving elite performance, but also doing something that is fundamentally good for society. We can’t wait to get started and we’re confident that we can help British Cycling achieve its mission.”