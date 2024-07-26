DAVEY LAWRENCE says patience will be required during the first few weeks of the NIHL North campaign as his Leeds Knights 2 team beds into its debut season.

Lawrence has spent the past two years as assistant to Leeds Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge, helping the team to two NIHL National league titles and a play-off trophy.

But now he has been handed the opportunity to spread his coaching wings by overseeing the organisation’s new ‘B’ Team.

With an emphasis on player development and the creation of a pathway for local youngsters to make the transition from junior hockey to seniors, there will be some tough tests that lie ahead in a 36-game regular season which sees the Knights play every opponent twice each home and away.

LEADING MAN: Davey Lawrence will be head coach of Leeds Knights 2 in their first-ever NIHL North one season. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

The Knights 2 have been handed a Yorkshire derby at Hull Jets to open their campaign on Saturday, September 7 and remain on the road the following day to take on 2023-24 North One regular season runners-up Solihull Barons.

Hull then visit Elland Road Ice Arena for the team’s first-ever competitive home game on September 21, with 2023-24 play-off winners Blackburn Hawks the visitors the following day.

Knights 2 then close out their first month with a visit to Widnes Wild on September 29.

Having filled the majority of his first roster following a successful trial in Leeds last month, Lawrence is happy with his current roster - particularly having seen them alongside a handful of first-team regulars during a light training session at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

TWO-WAY: Bailey Perre will be utilised by both Leeds Knights teams during the 2024-25 season. Picture courtesy of Chris Callaghan.

“It’s a tough couple of opening weeks, to be honest,” said Lawrence. “But we need to start as we mean to go on, we know it’s going to be a tough challenge all year.

“You look around the league and you can see that several teams have improved on last year.

“But I’m happy with where we are. We’ve more or less got the group we wanted, for what we want to do with this team.”

Lawrence said he would like to have a couple more faces on board before the opening weekend and is keen to maintain the balance Knights 2 are looking for between experienced players at this level and up-and-coming youngsters, either from Leeds Junior Knights or elsewhere.

“I’m quite level-headed,” added Lawrence. “So long as we play the right way and we play honest, that is as much as I can ask.

“It’s going to take us a while to bed into this league and it’s going to take a while to bed into certain systems and the way we want to play.

“But that all feeds into the bigger picture that we are aiming for - the player development and creating that pathway for youngsters.”

Leeds Knights 2 2024-25 NIHL North One Fixtures

September

Sat 7: Hull Jets A

Hull Jets A Sun 8: Solihull A

Solihull A Sat 21: Hull Jets H

Sun 22: Blackburn Hawks H

Sun 29: Widnes Wild A

October

Sat 5: Widnes Wild H

Sun 13: Nottingham Lions A

Nottingham Lions A Sat 19: Solihull Barons H

Sun 20: Billingham Stars A

Billingham Stars A Sun 27: Blackburn Hawks A

November

Sat 2: Whitley Warriors H

Sat 9: Billingham Stars H

Sun 10: Sheffield Scimitars A

Sheffield Scimitars A Sun 17: Nottingham Lions H

Sat 23: Deeside Dragons H

Sun 24: Whitley Warriors A

December

Sun 1: Blackburn Hawks H

Sat 7: Sheffield Scimitars H

Sun 15: Solihull A

Solihull A Sat 21: Solihull Barons H

Sun 22: Deeside Dragons A

January

Sat 11: Widnes Wild H

Sun 19: Nottingham Lions A

Nottingham Lions A Sun 26: Blackburn Hawks A

February

Sat 1: Sheffield Scimitars H

Sun 2: Billingham Stars A

Billingham Stars A Sat 8: Whitley Warriors H

Sun 9: Hull Jets A

Hull Jets A Sat 15: Deeside Dragons H

Sun 16: Whitley Warriors A

March