THE decision to let Bailey Perre play more of his hockey one level lower this season is working out, according to Leeds Knights head coach, Ryan Aldridge.

The 20-year-old defenceman was in agreement with his boss when it came to deciding where his priorities would be in 2024-25.

Made captain of Leeds Knights 2 in NIHL North One, Bailey has taken to the leadership role well in what has been a testing first season for the organisation’s second team.

He has also seen action in NIHL National when available and will be part of the roster heading south to take on title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning today before returning to third-tier action with Davey Lawrence’s team at Whitley Warriors 24 hours later.

Aldridge is keen to have Perre back in his line-up on a permanent basis by the end of the season – or at least by the start of 2025-26 – and is pleased with the way the arrangement is working.

“It’s working out well,” said Aldridge. “He’s growing in confidence and that’s partly because he has a different position on that team, he’s a leader and he’s obviously a big part of that group.

“But he’s also a big part of our group, where he plays a completely different role. I think what we put him down there for is working out for him.

UP AND DOWN: Leeds Knights' Bailey Perre is developing his game nicely. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“When he comes back up to us he has to switch his brain into playing a different role. I want him back in our line-up on a permanent basis by the end of the year

“It’s on him to do that and I think it’s working out well that way.”

Today’s visit to Buckinghamshire is the Knights’ first visit there this season, the head-to-head series at one win each so far.

The Knights were edged out 3-2 after a shootout on home ice on October 20, having previously won 7-3 there. Elder Gate is something of a fortress for the Lightning, although they have already been beaten there this season, losing out to Peterborough Phantoms 4-3 in overtime.

GOOD DECISION: Ryan Aldridge is happy with the way Bailey Perre's two-way situation is panning out. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Just one point separates the Knights from the Lightning ahead of Saturday’s clash – something that does not surprise Aldridge.

"Their line-up is very, very deep - there is no doubt about that,” said Aldridge.

"They are a good team. The last time against them at our place we lost but I thought it was a really good game of hockey, in fact both games against them have been good games of hockey.

“They are a different team in their own building, they play a more direct style in their building and we’ve got to be ready for that.”