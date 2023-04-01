All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
18 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
19 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
19 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
21 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
21 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs reset ahead of play-offs as Hull Seahawks target winning end to regular season

AFTER a deserved short spell wallowing in their NIHL National league title triumph, Leeds Knights’ players were given a sharp reminder this week that their season is far from over.

By Phil Harrison
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:53 BST

Last Sunday’s trophy presentation celebrations at Elland Road Ice Arena that came a week after clinching the regular season crown in Telford, will live long in the memory for players, staff and fans – and rightly so.

Read More
Leeds Knights owner Steve Nell expects fierce battle to retain NIHL National lea...

But come Tuesday morning, those who have regularly attended that particular practice session – those living locally or living close enough and free from work commitments – were soon aware of the hard work that still remains in 2022-23.

END GAME: Sheffield Steeldogs, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will bring an end to their 2022-23 NIHL National campaigns this weekend.
END GAME: Sheffield Steeldogs, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will bring an end to their 2022-23 NIHL National campaigns this weekend.
END GAME: Sheffield Steeldogs, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will bring an end to their 2022-23 NIHL National campaigns this weekend.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday night’s full practice ensured everybody was ‘on message’ in terms of switching the focus back to the job in hand of this weekend’s double-header against second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

A week later the play-offs begin.

So far this season, Leeds have only lost four times in regulation. Head coach Ryan Aldridge wants to keep it that way.

“This week and this weekend is about maintaining momentum and our level of performance,” said Aldridge, whose team will discover this weekend if they face either Telford Tigers or Basingstoke Bison in the play-offs.

“It’s about making sure we get our focus back and so we had a good, hard practice on Thursday to get back into it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t just want to turn up next week and think about the play-offs then, it’s got to start this week – we still want to go out there this weekend and win two hockey games.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs – already scheduled to meet Swindon Wildcats in the play-off quarter-finals – will finish off their regular season campaign with a double-header against Basingstoke, Greg Wood’s team at Ice Sheffield tomorrow (face-off 4.30pm).

Hull Seahawks end their debut campaign hoping to overhaul Bees IHC to avoid finishing bottom.

To stand any chance of doing that they will have to win their games against Telford Tigers at home tonight (5.30pm) and on the road at Peterborough Phantoms tomorrow, while hoping the Bees pick up nothing more than a point.

Leeds KnightsNational LeagueLeeds