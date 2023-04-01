AFTER a deserved short spell wallowing in their NIHL National league title triumph, Leeds Knights’ players were given a sharp reminder this week that their season is far from over.

Last Sunday’s trophy presentation celebrations at Elland Road Ice Arena that came a week after clinching the regular season crown in Telford, will live long in the memory for players, staff and fans – and rightly so.

But come Tuesday morning, those who have regularly attended that particular practice session – those living locally or living close enough and free from work commitments – were soon aware of the hard work that still remains in 2022-23.

END GAME: Sheffield Steeldogs, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will bring an end to their 2022-23 NIHL National campaigns this weekend.

Thursday night’s full practice ensured everybody was ‘on message’ in terms of switching the focus back to the job in hand of this weekend’s double-header against second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

A week later the play-offs begin.

So far this season, Leeds have only lost four times in regulation. Head coach Ryan Aldridge wants to keep it that way.

“This week and this weekend is about maintaining momentum and our level of performance,” said Aldridge, whose team will discover this weekend if they face either Telford Tigers or Basingstoke Bison in the play-offs.

“It’s about making sure we get our focus back and so we had a good, hard practice on Thursday to get back into it.

“We don’t just want to turn up next week and think about the play-offs then, it’s got to start this week – we still want to go out there this weekend and win two hockey games.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs – already scheduled to meet Swindon Wildcats in the play-off quarter-finals – will finish off their regular season campaign with a double-header against Basingstoke, Greg Wood’s team at Ice Sheffield tomorrow (face-off 4.30pm).

Hull Seahawks end their debut campaign hoping to overhaul Bees IHC to avoid finishing bottom.