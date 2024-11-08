TWO weeks ago, Leeds Knights convincingly beat Sheffield Steeldogs 7-0.

It was the continuation of a dominance the two-time NIHL National regular season champions have enjoyed over their Yorkshire rivals for some 18 months now.

The last time the Steeldogs got the better of the Knights came back in February 2023, twice 3-2 winners in the space of four days.

The other six meetings that season - including a two-legged National Cup semi-final - all went the way of Leeds.

Last season, the Knights - on their march to a second straight regular season league title - won all six encounters against a Steeldogs’ team in some disarray given the various off-ice issues.

But despite enjoying such a healthy win over the Steeldogs two weeks ago, Ryan Aldridge is anticipating a “different animal” when the two teams meet at Ice Sheffield on Saturday night.

“To be fair, they are a good team all round and have improved in all areas,” said Aldridge. “They are a different team altogether this year, which is a good thing for the league. The league is a lot stronger.

“And they will be a different animal again in their building, for sure, they won two big games after we beat them at our place, so we are expecting a very tough night.”

The Knights head down the M1 back at the top of the standings and on a three-game winning streak following last weekend’s double-header success against bottom team, Telford Tigers.

The Steeldogs moved third and to within a point of the Knights after taking four points from their double-header weekend against Bristol Pitbulls.

Veteran defenceman Tim Smith is determined to bring an end to his team’s losing streak against their White Rose rivals.

WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights face Sheffield Steeldogs tonight. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“We’ve struggled against Leeds and there’s no hiding from that fact,” said Smith. “We’ve been on the wrong end of some bad results.

“But we’re in a place now where we are intent on snapping that run to bring an end to that streak with them.”