RYAN ALDRIDGE believes Kieran Brown has got his “predator mindset” back and expects more of the same from the Leeds Knights captain this weekend.

The 23-year-old had endured a difficult start to the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign, at least in terms of points production and when compared to previous seasons.

Seven goals and nine assists from 11 games would be an impressive return for most players in the UK’s second tier but, for Brown, it was below his ‘normal’ strike rate at this level.

Then, last weekend, he increased his points by a third in just two games - emerging from the wins over Sheffield Steeldogs and Swindon Wildcats with five goals and three assists.

On home ice against Swindon, it was more like the Brown of old, scoring his team’s first four goals as they stormed back from being 3-0 down before also getting an assist on Matt Barron’s game-winning goal in a 5-4 triumph.

Knights head coach Aldridge maintains his team has not really produced its best hockey yet this season, even though they are two points clear of nearest rivals Milton Keynes Lightning. He was delighted to see his captain back to something resembling his old self.

“It’s been a tough season for Kieran,” said Aldridge. “He had the highs of going to the GB training camp and then the lows of picking up an early injury; the highs of coming back from that injury and then the frustration of getting his two-game suspension.

“And he’s not really found his feet – our whole team has been a bit like that. But last weekend he had that predator mindset back that he’s had for the last few years.

STRIKE BACK: Kieran Brown scored five goals and three assists last weekend. Picture: Knights Media/Ben Gordon

“He’s a massive part of our team and a massive part of our success over the last two seasons. Hopefully he can continue where he left off from on Sunday. I think he will, he’s definitely been more himself in practice this week, that’s for sure.”

The Knights welcome Berkshire Bees to The Castle on Saturday before engaging in a first encounter of the season with Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

Both games double as National Cup matches, with the Knights needing two points to finish as top seed and earn the right to pick their opponent in the semi-finals, a twist of the traditional knockout format that doesn’t sit entirely comfortably with Aldridge.

"We’d obviously like to go into the semi-finals as top of the table, but getting that chance to pick a team, I don’t think is ideal,” he added.

GOOD TO SEE: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

“I just think it’s a really weird situation to go into – whatever team you pick, you are wrong for picking it.

“And it automatically gets the back up of whatever team you pick because they think you’re picking them because you think they are the weakest.