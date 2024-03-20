The Knights sealed a second straight NIHL National regular season title triumph on Sunday evening when a 6-3 win over Bees IHC on home ice ensured they could no longer be caught.

The writing had been on the wall for a number of weeks for their rivals, including Milton Keynes Lightning, the second-placed team who beat them 7-4 on Saturday night to at least delay the celebrations for another 24 more hours.

Now all eyes will be on the Knights to see if they can emulate last year’s league and play-off double, the post-season kicking into action on the weekend of April 5-7.

CHAMPION: Kieran Brown celebrates Leeds Knights' NIHL National regular season league title success on Sunday night. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

For captain Brown, handed the ‘C’ at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, any success that has come the team’s way has been fully earned.

““There is no secret (to our success),” said Brown, following Sunday’s celebrations at Elland Road Ice Arena.

“It’s just down to a lot of hard work and dedication by everyone and making sure we’re listening to Ryan (head coach, Ryan Aldridge) because he’s a really good coach and he knows what he’s doing.

“We play the same way every night and we’ve been rewarded with another league title.”

Although the Knights retained a large core of last year’s team, there were several changes made to the roster. It prompted some doubters to question whether they could repeat last year’s success.

“I think with the loss of some of the players who didn’t come back, everyone is going to doubt whether you can do the same the following season," added Brown. “And it’s hard to go back-to-back.

“But I think we’ve proved a lot of people wrong - hopefully we can do it again next year and win the league for a third time.”

Brown believes a key moment in the Knights’ season came when they were knocked out of the NIHL National Cup at the semi-final stage by Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks.

They then embarked on a run of 14 games which saw them lose just once - a 1-0 defeat Swindon - before Saturday’s reverse in Milton Keynes.

When it came to the business end of the season, they delivered.