HAVING had a poor week of preparation ahead of last weekend’s double-header against Hull Seahawks, head coach Ryan Aldridge believes his Leeds Knights team got exactly what they needed over two full-on encounters against their Yorkshire rivals.

In the end, it was honours even, the Knights prevailing 3-1 on home ice before being edged out by the Seahawks 4-3 in East Yorkshire 24 hours later.

Given the raft of roster changes implemented by Seahawks’ boss Matty Davies during the summer, it was never going to be an easy pre-season assignment for Aldridge’s players, Hull with a point to prove and keen to move on from a debut NIHL National campaign that saw them finish bottom of the standings.

As further preparation for the opening weekend of the league campaign - a double-header against Bristol Pitbulls - the Knights face a further stiff pre-season test against another team keen to make a name for themselves in 2023-24.

Leeds Knights continue their preparations for the new season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

League newcomers Solway Sharks - fresh from a split double-header weekend themselves against Sheffield Steeldogs - visit ‘The Castle’ on Friday before the Knights return the favour and travel to Dumfries Ice Bowl the following day.

Both opponents will have provided ideal preparation for the Knights ahead of the Pitbulls’ opener, says Aldridge, who was pleased with his players’ efforts last weekend.

“I don’t think we could have had any kind of better preparation for when the league action starts than those two games last weekend,” said Aldridge.

“Hull have obviously improved massively from last year, they are going to be a solid hockey team. As expected they came out hard and it was a good test for us.”

Ryan Aldridge, Leeds Knights head coach is ready for the Solway Sharks challenge (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Hull were a clear representation of how most teams have improved their rosters during the summer, an opportunity made possible in part by the increase to three import players, but also by more top-end British players trickling down from the Elite League, given the top-tier’s bewildering decision to increase their import levels to 15.

Like Leeds, Solway have split their import group with two forwards and one player on defence.

John Dunbar brings five years of EIHL experience with him, four of which were at Guildford Flames, the 32-year-old doubling up as the team’s director of hockey operations.

Fellow forward Nolan Gardiner and defenceman both arrive in Scotland following four seasons in USports, the last three alongside each other at the University of Windsor.

“Like Hull, Solway - in fact, most of the teams in this league - have got better this year and they had two close games with Sheffield last weekend,” added Aldridge.

“They are quite a deep line-up, deeper than everyone thought they were going to be. They’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of high-end players and a very good coach in Martin Grubb.