IT is points that make prizes - at least according to one relatively well-known TV quiz show - but as far as Leeds Knights’ boss Ryan Aldridge is concerned, that is not enough.

Those points - and there were four more gathered over the weekend as the Knights edged out Telford Tigers across two hard-fought games to go back to the top of NIHL National - need to be allied to good performances, as far head coach Aldridge is concerned.

And while he was “delighted” for his team to have posted a maximum return - recording their 10th and 11th wins of the season - he was not satisfied with the way those points were collected.

Once again, it was the dominant line of Matt Haywood, Matt Bissonnette and Matt Barron who led the way in scoring, the one additional bright spot being captain Kieran Brown snapping a five-game goal drought with a second-period strike in the 5-3 win in Telford on Saturday night.

LEADING THE LINE: Matt Haywood enjoyed another productive weekend for Leeds Knights.

Put simply, Aldridge is looking for others to step up knowing full well there will come a night - probably very soon - when the Triple-Matt line will not be firing on all cylinders.

“We’re thinking the same as we have been for the last two-and-a-half years, we’re picking the bones out of wins,” said Aldridge in his post-match interview after Sunday’s 3-2 home win over the Tigers.

“We know how good we are, we know how deep we are and when everybody is going we know we can beat anybody in the league. We’ve just got to have everybody going.”

In the last five games, captain Brown - the league’s leading points scorer for three consecutive seasons, has posted two points.

His regular line-mate this season, Mac Howlett, another prolific contributor in the past two seasons, has registered two goals and an assist in his last five games.

Jordan Buesa – suspended for the weekend but a key contributor to last season’s league title success – is struggling to get going this time around with two assists in the last seven games.