It’s not just the points production that Haywood has achieved in his two seasons with the team that is so impressive - 83 goals and 144 assists in 120 league and play-off games - it’s as much to do with his overall calming influence on others, according to the Knights head coach.

For Aldridge himself, Haywood - who proved himself one of the most consistent British players in the Elite League during 12 years at Glasgow Clan - has proved a vital sounding board at times.

INFLUENTIAL: Matt Haywood's presence on the Leeds Knights roster has benefitted all those around him, says head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

The respect, both from his coach and the players in and around him, is obvious.

“I don’t think I can say enough good things about him,” said Aldridge. “He’s probably the perfect person for our group - a great guy, very experienced on the ice, a very intelligent hockey player.

“He’s really good with our younger guys and good with me - just somebody that we love having around, want around and have to have around.”

As the younger members of the roster continue to learn their trade, Aldridge sees the huge benefit of having someone among them in Haywood who has been there and seen it all before.

