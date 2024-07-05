KRISJANIS FUGALIS spent his formative hockey years in the UK – now he is back and looking to take his game to the next level with Leeds Knights.

The 21-year-old defenceman is just the second new face to be signed for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign so far by Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge. It’s not clear if there are any more to come before the season starts in early September.

Aldridge was always keen to retain the core of the group which won a second league title under him but even with Latvian-born Fugalis, there is a touch of familiarity about the signing.

NEW FACE: Krisjanis Fugalis will add some depth to the Leeds Knights defensive group for the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Rod Turnbull/Iroquois Falls Storm.

The two first crossed paths in Swindon where the Latvian first learned to skate before taking his first steps in hockey, a move which ensures - just like fellow Knights’ D-man Bow Neely - Fugalis is classed as British-trained with a British passport.

Having spent his formative years working up through the Swindon junior system it wasn’t long after his 14th birthday in 2017 when it was decided the time had come for his family to head home to Latvia.

After three years, he headed to North America, spending a further four years playing junior hockey, last season being spent in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League with Iroquois Falls Storm where he put up 17 points, including six goals, in 32 games.

When Aldridge coached him at hockey camps down in Swindon, Fugalis was a forward but having spoken to contacts and watched tape on the left-hander, he is confident he will prove a welcome addition to the back line.

“He’s a similar size to Bow, another six-footer, but probably slightly heavier,” said Aldridge. “He skates well, moves the puck well and is not scared to take the body - I‘m confident he will be a good addition to that D-core.

“I think he’s going to be very similar to Bow, to be honest, maybe offers a bit more offensively - he shoots well - and he’s a left-hander, another big boy.”

Fugalis welcomes the expectation that comes with joining an already-successful team like the Knights.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Leeds, I’ve heard a lot of good things about them - it’s exciting for me,” he said.

“My time in North America really helped me grow as a player. It was a lot of fun and I met a lot of good people and coaches and my game developed a lot.

“I just want to keep improving every season and trying to reach the highest level possible. I’m a good team guy, play as a pretty physical D-man but I can also jump up on the rush and help out with the offensive side.