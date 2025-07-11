ARTURS MICKEVICS has been keen to continue his career in the UK for some time – he now can after becoming the latest import signing for Leeds Knights.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old Latvian-born winger will bring a wealth of experience with him into Ellland Road Ice Arena for the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign, from a career that has taken him his homeland to Russia, Slovakia and, for seven of the last nine seasons, to Ligue Magnus, the top tier of hockey in France.

Joining the reigning and three-time NIHL National league champions Leeds marks a new chapter in his story, one that he is desperate to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the last two years, I was looking around here (the UK) for something,” explained the former Latvian international. “During the summer I was trying to find something, so I spoke with Ryan, with many messages between us and it came that I signed the contract here.

“I need to make sure I fit well into the team because they have done pretty well in this league. I am going to adapt for the guys and be helpful to them.

“You never like to describe yourself (as a player) but I’m pretty fast, if I can say that - but you will see, I will try to be around everywhere.”

There will also be a sense of Mickevics making up for lost time, having sat out a good chunk of the 2024-25 French season at Gap Raptors through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a new chapter in my career and I just need to jump in,” he added. “I miss a bit of hockey because I was injured before I’d just had half of season, last season - so I miss hockey and I will be ready to go come the start of the season.”

NEW ADDITION: Arturs Mickevics will get his first taste of UK hockey after agreeing a deal with Leeds Knights for the 2025-26 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Thierry Massicot/Gap Raptors IHC

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge believes Mickevics will bring something different to his team next season.

“We are getting a very skilled player,” said Aldridge. “We’re looking for him to come in and add a lot to our offence, that’s for sure.

“He can play in all positions and situations. The career he has had, he is an out and out professional. He wants to be in the rink, he wants to be on the ice, he wants to be around the team, around the locker room - he’s just that kind of a guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad