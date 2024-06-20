Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge revealed a number of players and coaches had been glowing in their praise and admiration of the 26-year-old left-hander, regarded by many as one of NIHL National’s best defenceman in what was his first-ever season playing outside his native Canada.

“Noah plays bigger than his size,” said Aldridge, of a player who contributed eight goals and 26 assists in 58 appearances in 2023-24.

VITAL COMPNENT: Noah McMullin proved a smart addition to the Leeds Knights' roster in 2023-24. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

“I know a lot of teams and players around the league said that he was so hard to play against. He was a massive plus for us in so many ways.

“He is a very smart player and a very strong player for his size, too. When he goes into a battle on the boards or wherever you never worried that he wasn’t going to come out with the puck.

“That was one of the comments that I got about him - that if he goes into a battle he’s always coming out with the puck. He is just such a solid hockey player.