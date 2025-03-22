MATT HAYWOOD is preparing to sign off from his distinguished hockey career having found the “love and enjoyment” of the sport again at Leeds Knights.

The 34-year-old centre announced his intention to hang up his skates on Friday night ahead of the final weekend of the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign in which he has played an instrumental role in helping the Knights land a third straight regular season title.

Since making the switch from the Elite League’s Glasgow Clan in the summer of 2022 – after 11 seasons north of the border – Doncaster-born Haywood has helped Leeds win three league titles, a play-off trophy and, earlier this year, a NIHL National Cup.

It has been a remarkable achievement by both player and club and one which could get even better as the Knights target an unprecedented treble in this year’s play-offs.

“I’m very grateful to have found Leeds at a time in my life where my hockey career was potentially over,” said Haywood in a club statement. “But this club and everybody associated with it helped me find the love and enjoyment of the sport again.

"It’s been tough travelling from Scotland every weekend but my team-mates, staff and the fans have made it easy for me by welcoming myself and my family with open arms – I will forever be grateful for that.

"I appreciate Ryan and Steve for bringing me into this organisation and for allowing me to be a part of something special for the last three years. It’s an absolute privilege to finish my 15-year career at this club. Now, we look to the playoffs and the potential to do something extra special.”

Haywood travels down from Scotland again this weekend as the Knights close out their regular season with a visit from Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday night ahead of a trip to Hull Seahawks on Sunday.

CALLING TIME: Leeds Knights' Matt Haywood celebrates scoring at Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Knights will enjoy the presentation of the league trophy for a third year running after the game against Peterborough.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge said Haywood had played a massive part in the team’s success from the moment he first arrived in West Yorkshire.

“From our first phone call three years ago to the moment he informed me his playing days were coming to an end, he has been a true professional, a leader, a mentor and a friend to us all,” said Aldridge.

