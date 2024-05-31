Leeds Knights, Lewis Baldwin and why they are such a good match for each other

AS Lewis Baldwin looks ahead to a further two years with Leeds Knights, perhaps one of the best compliments paid to him during the 2023-24 campaign came from regular defensive partner, Noah McMullin.

The two struck up a blossoming relationship on the ice last season, thrown together as they were by head coach, Ryan Aldridge.

“He works so hard and makes life so easy for me,” said the Canadian import, himself having made a name for himself in his first season outside his native Canada.

It isn’t just McMullin who benefitted from having 24-year-old Baldwin around, though - it seems the entire organisation did, both on and off the ice.

STICKING AROUND: Defender Lewis Baldwin has agreed a new, two-year deal with Leeds Knights. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

No surprise then that the right-hander has agreed to a new two-year deal with the two-time league champions.

Originally hailing from Billingham but coming through the Bradford Bulldogs junior system – where he played alongside Knights’ team-mates Kieran Brown, Jordan Griffin and Harrison Walker – Leeds is now home for Baldwin.

As a result, being a Knight probably means that bit more to him.

“For me, it was an easy choice to stay,” said Baldwin on Friday. “It’s been a great three years so far and, hopefully, keep building on what we’ve got here in Leeds over the next two seasons.

FAMILIAR FACE: Lewis Baldwin, right, battles with former Leeds Knights' team-mate Tate Shudra during a derby clash against Sheffield Steeldogs on December 31. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Aldridge said getting a new two-year deal done with Baldwin was a simple process – and one of the easiest of such conversations he has had in the past few weeks.

“I thought he had a great year last season and he has come on massively,” said Aldridge.

“So to have him back is a no-brainer for everybody at the organisation.

“He’s such a great lad and I honestly can’t say enough good things about him. He’s part of the fixtures and fittings here.

PARTNERS: Noah McMullin formed a formidable defensive paring with Lewis Baldwin for Leeds Knights during the championship-winning 2023-24 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“I’ve always seen him as a local lad, ever since I first came up here and I think that makes it mean more to him because he’s settled here now.

“Also, I think people forget that he is still only 24-years-old. And he puts his body on the line every single shift. He plays with a lot of maturity and has been a huge part of our defensive core from day one.