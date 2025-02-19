ANYONE present at Ice Sheffield expecting Leeds Knights to go lightly just two days after winning the NIHL National Cup was in for a disappointing evening.

Ryan Aldridge’s team will have spent part of Sunday night celebrating in the wake of their two-legged victory over Romford Raiders - but there was no hard partying.

That much was evident from their clinical performance at Ice Sheffield on Tuesday night, chalking up their 31st victory of the campaign in a 6-0 win over an out-of-sorts Sheffield Steeldogs.

There were mitigating circumstances for the hosts, shorn of import Sam Tremblay for the rest of the season after parent club Sheffield Steelers added him to their Elite League roster, while veteran forward Jonathan Phillips was also missing, out injured.

LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette scored two goals and three assists against former club Sheffield Steeldogs on Tuesday night. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Even with those two playing, it would have been difficult for the Steeldogs to stop the Knights, who gave a senior debut to 16-year-old Bradford Bulldogs’ forward Danny Harrison.

The win moved them to within two points of leaders Milton Keynes Lightning with a game in hand, which comes around on Friday when this time they play host to the Steeldogs.

Matt Bissonnette and Finley Bradon led the way for the Knights in South Yorkshire, both scoring two goals each with the 19-year-old centre opening the scoring inside four minutes when combining well with lively line-mates Innes Gallacher and Oli Endicott.

Bissonnette started what was a profitable night against his former club when he made it 2-0 at 7.19, the result effectively confirmed when Kieran Brown beat Ben Norton five minutes later.

The Steeldogs steadied the ship in a goalless second period but it wasn’t long into the third before the Knights found their range again, Bradon finishing off a neat power play move with Bissonnette and Matt Barron at 41.18.