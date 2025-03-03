BROWSE through the career stats for Leeds Knights’ Matt Bissonnette and it is easy to see why he is regarded by many people as ‘king of the helpers’.

It has been a familiar tale in the current campaign during his first season with the Knights, the 33-year-old way out in front of his team-mates when it comes to assists with 64 of them in all from 51 games - third overall in NIHL National.

On Sunday, though, it was his eye for goal which came to the fore, Bissonnette scoring a hat-trick in an 11-3 demolition of rock-bottom Bristol Pitbulls.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge was delighted to see Bissonnette get his reward for pulling the trigger more, the treble taking his tally for the season to 20.

“He’s been phenomenal - especially the last couple of weeks,” said Aldridge of a player he signed last summer following three seasons at Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs.

“Sheffield away the other week, we needed somebody to be special - he was special. He sees the game so well, sees the net so well but he’s an assist guy first and it was nice to see him get rewarded against Bristol with goals.

“He’s obviously a great player and a great human being. He sees the game so well and, personally, I think he’s working harder than I’ve ever seen him play right now, or this year.

“He came here to win - obviously we’ve got one cup and hopefully we can go on and get something else out of the other two.”

LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette leads the way for Leeds Knights this season in terms of assists. Picture: RO Photography/Knights Media.

Sunday was the fourth game running a Knights player had scored a hat-trick, Matt Barron doing it against both Romford Raiders and Peterborough Phantoms after captain Kieran Brown got the ball rolling at home to Sheffield Steeldogs on February 21.

It highlights an ability for different players to step up and deliver the big moments required to win key games.

In all, the Knights are second in scoring for the league, averaging 4.79 goals per game, behing leaders Milton Keynes Lightning who average exactly five per game.

But the last five games have seen the Knights up the tempo, scoring 6.8 goals per game.