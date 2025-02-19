MATT HAYWOOD says there is little danger of Leeds Knights easing up after enjoying a taste for success for a third season running.

A 4-1 victory over Romford Raiders at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night secured an 8-6 aggregate triumph for the Knights as they lifted the NIHLNational Cup trophy in front of a sold out 2,000-plus crowd.

It was the one trophy the team hadn’t yet won in its short four-year existence, having previously finished runners-up two years ago.

It adds to the two league titles and play-off crown they have won in the past two seasons.

But rather than just being satisfied with a fourth trophy out of a possible seven under head coach Ryan Aldridge, the Knights are determined to hold on to their regular season crown, maybe even reclaim the play-off title they won in Coventry in 2023.

They return to league action tonight when they visit Sheffield Steeldogs for the first of two fixtures in four days between the Yorkshire rivals, with a return encounter coming in Leeds on Friday night.

After a weekend off from the league programme, the Knights now trail leaders Milton Keynes Lightning by four points with two games in hand.

The two teams also have to meet each other for a final regular season showdown in Milton Keynes on March 15.

YOU BEAUTY: Matt Haywood celebrates Leeds Knights' third goal with scorer Kieran Brown and Matt Bissonnette. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

For Haywood, while it was a relief to get his hands on the one trophy that had so far eluded him since arriving in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2022, Sunday night’s celebrations are likely to only whet the team’s appetite for further success over the coming weeks.

“This is that one ticked off the list and we’re still in contention for another one (the league) and then there’s the play-offs and that’s just however that plays out,” said the veteran centre.

“The intention is to take every game as it comes along and, ideally, start like we did tonight (on Sunday).

“I think we showed our best self in that first period, I thought we were fantastic, we were on the front foot, we were aggressive and we got our reward for playing the right way.

PARTY TIME: Leeds Knights' Matt Haywood (pictured above right with captain Kieran Brown) celebrates winning the NIHL National Cup on Sunday night - the third straight season the team have won silverware. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“What I would say is that it is such a nice feeling winning with this group. We’ve enjoyed the win, I think we want to do it again. It should spur us on to get even more this season.

“We’ve won the league for the last two years and we want to win it again. But I think it’s a lot more competitive this year. There are two other teams (MK and Swindon) really battling it out with us but all we can do is focus on ourselves.

“And we’ve been like that all three years that I’ve been here – just not getting caught up in how other teams are doing, all we can do is win our games and hopefully that is enough.”

Haywood admitted the Knights’ latest triumph had not come easy, pushed all the way over 120 minutes as they were by a dogged Romford team.

CELEBRATIONS: Leeds Knighs fans celebrate during Sunday's National Cup Final win. Picture: Alistair How/Knights Media.

Having conceded two goals in the last five minutes of the first leg in Romford to trail 5-4, Haywood said the gameplan to come out hard at the start of the return leg in Leeds paid off handsomely.

Having seen a goal by Romford waved off for a loose net, the Knights seized control of the tie in the first 10 minutes, first forging 3-0 ahead through goals from Matt Barron and a brace from captain Kieran Brown.

Jake Sylvester served notice of Romford’s intent when he pulled one back in the ninth minute, but it wasn’t long before the three-goal cushion was restored, Jordan Buesa redirecting a throw towards net from Bo Neely to make it 4-1 with just over 10 minutes having been played.

The Knights then saw the game out over the course of the next two periods, a handful of chances being created at both ends, Sam Gospel being forced to pull off a number of notable saves, while the hoists had chances to add to their tally at the other end.

“Romford really made us work for it but it’s good to get over the line with this one and celebrate with a really good bunch of lads,” added Haywood.

“We played a bit naively in Romford and we addressed it on Saturday and again before the game at ours.

“We needed a response after how it ended at theirs and we got that – but credit to Romford they pushed us all the way, it was a far from easy weekend.

“The gameplan was to come out as hard as we could and put a bit of pressure on them.

“Thankfully we got one early – maybe had a bit of luck with it – but we got three early goals and that just helped kind of settle everybody down and then we went to work.

