LEEDS KNIGHTS have been given the green light to run an second team for next season – with their roster thought to be already well-stocked.

The Knights’ ‘B’ team will compete one level below NIHL National in NIHL North One in 2024-25, with Davey Lawrence behind the bench.

Lawrence has been assistant coach to Ryan Aldridge over the last two seasons, the pair guiding the Knights to back-to-back regular season league crowns.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

A trial was held at Elland Road Ice Arena on May 19 with over 30 players present, with Knights’ head coach Aldridge later revealing it had been successful in providing a significant number of players for the Knights 2 roster.

NEW ERA: Davey Lawrence (right) with Leeds Knights head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

One aim of introducing a Knights 2 team is to provide a bridge between the NIHL National and Leeds Junior Knights Under-18s. Aldridge and Lawrence are also keen to bring in youngsters from elsewhere in the north.

There will be two Yorkshire derbies for Knights 2 in their first-ever campaign, with Hull Jets and Sheffield Scimitars also in NIHL North One.

Lawrence is looking forward to flex his coaching muscles in a new environment and believes the new team is an ideal platform for players to take the step to the next level.

"It will allow us to bring elite young players, or players of that calibre in and try and develop them on to that next level, whether that be from Leeds or elsewhere,” said Lawrence.

“It’s good for everybody – it provides this area with a team in that league below where the Knights currently which I think is missing.

"It’s also a better progression pathway for those kids to be able to step up one level at a time, rather than trying to step up two (from Under-18s).

"Leeds Junior Knights are here, so it makes sense for some of them to come through and it would be nice to see some of them come through at least.