The 25-year-old Canadian defenceman played his way through pre-season only to suffer an upper-body injury at Solway Sharks. It kept him out of contention for the Knights’ first three weekends, but he was cleared for a return in time for last week’s home clash against Swindon Wildcats.

Given how well the visitors played at Elland Road, it was a difficult game for McMullin to bet back out on the ice, the Knights losing out 4-2 after being very much second-best on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a return to winning ways came 24 hours later – at home – when they beat Sheffield Steeldogs 5-0

BACK IN THE GAME: Noah McMullin returned to the fray for Leeds Knights last weekend. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights

McMullin may take a while longer to fully get his ‘game legs’ back but was relieved that he could finally make his competitive debut.

"It was really good to be back,” said McMullin. “Obviously, it was frustrating sitting out, knowing you can’t help the team because you just want to be back out there as soon as you can."

This weekend brings a home game against Bees IHC on Saturday (face-off 6.30pm) before a return north of the border to Solway. So far, McMullin has been impressed with what he has seen of NIHL National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad