Leeds Knights: Noah McMullin keen to play catch-up after early-season injury lay-off
The 25-year-old Canadian defenceman played his way through pre-season only to suffer an upper-body injury at Solway Sharks. It kept him out of contention for the Knights’ first three weekends, but he was cleared for a return in time for last week’s home clash against Swindon Wildcats.
Given how well the visitors played at Elland Road, it was a difficult game for McMullin to bet back out on the ice, the Knights losing out 4-2 after being very much second-best on the night.
But a return to winning ways came 24 hours later – at home – when they beat Sheffield Steeldogs 5-0
McMullin may take a while longer to fully get his ‘game legs’ back but was relieved that he could finally make his competitive debut.
"It was really good to be back,” said McMullin. “Obviously, it was frustrating sitting out, knowing you can’t help the team because you just want to be back out there as soon as you can."
This weekend brings a home game against Bees IHC on Saturday (face-off 6.30pm) before a return north of the border to Solway. So far, McMullin has been impressed with what he has seen of NIHL National.
"It’s a good standard this league, very fast-paced, very similar to the kind of hockey I’m used to,” added McMullin. “It is a little different - here, there’s more flow to the games, back home it is very much dump and chase, hit and then go from there. Here, it’s a bit more possession-based and you’re allowed to be a bit more creative.”