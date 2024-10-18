Leeds Knights: Ryan Aldridge confident players will plug gap left by Kieran Brown suspension
The talismanic forward was involved in an altercation with Hull Seahawks’ Owen Sobchak towards the end of last Sunday’s NIHL National Yorkshire derby in East Yorkshire, the hosts eventually prevailing 2-1 to gain revenge for the 6-3 defeat in Leeds the previous night.
Brown was sent to the penalty box for four minutes on separate elbowing and slashing calls, with the incident being referred to the league’s Decision Review System panel, who determined it as an illegal check to the head and handed out a two-game ban to Brown.
It’s the second time the Knights have had to make do without their captain this season after he sat out the opening weekend due to injury.
On that occasion, the Knights enjoyed an 8-5 win on the road at Solway Sharks before a comfortable 7-3 triumph at home to Milton Keynes Lightning.
Just as then, Aldridge believes other players on his roster will stand up and be counted this weekend.
"It’s a bit of a blow for us, but I’m confident that we’ve got the players to come in and do a job,” said Aldridge.
"We know that any of our boys can give us a chance to win every night.
"We’re very lucky to have this team that we’ve got and I’m sure some of the other guys will step up while Kieran is out.”