LEEDS KNIGHTS have re-emphasised their determination to nurture homegrown talent after signing youngsters Edgars Vengis and Jonas Bennett for the 2025-26 NIHl National season.

On a day when long-time favourite Ethan Hehir was announced as having switched to local rivals Hull Seahawks, Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge made it clear he is concentrating on the future with his latest signing announcement.

Vengis, of course, will already be familiar to Knights fans having become the youngest-ever player to play in the second tier when he made his debut in October last year against Solway Sharks.

The 16-year-old energetic centre went on to make 24 appearances under Aldridge, as well as making the GB Under-18s team which won silver at the Division 2A World Championships in Italy in April.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Defenceman Jonas Bennett and centre Edgars Vengis.

He was joined in that GB line-up by defenceman Bennett - the only Under-16 player selected - who will have to wait until the 2025-26 season to make his senior debut.

It’s expected that the pair- both having come through the Leeds Junior Knights’ programme - will gain ice time at both NIHL National and in NIHL North One with Knights 2.

“We’re talking about two very good young players,” said Aldridge. “Edgars is a great lad, a real smart, two-way centre man and somebody who will hopefully have a big future with us.

“He can play a physical game and he’s probably a bit more defensive than I would like at times, I would probably want him to attack the net more.

“But he’s got the personality to match his energetic game - he’s always smiling. I remember one of his first games as a senior player, things weren’t going well in the game and he was the one person shouting encouragement at the other players.

“That just really impressed me and it’s the kind of enthusiasm that you want to see from young lads.”

Aldridge said Bennett’s development over the past couple of years had been impressive.

“The player he has turned into is a very impressive one,” added Aldridge.

“Again, it’s down to his character. He’s a pretty level-headed, switched-on young man. He works extremely hard, like all the boys that have come in this past year - they all work really hard and probably a bit old-school you could say in that they are prepared to work for everything which I love and Jonas fits right into that.

“We know we need to bring young players through, but it is the wanting to do that which is bigger.