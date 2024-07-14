ICE HOCKEY players and fans are to come together at Elland Road Ice Rink next weekend in memory of a friend and former colleague, while raising money for two charities.

Greg Marshall was a former manager at the rink but, after years of heart illness, sadly passed away in September aged just 26 while waiting for a heart transplant.

On Sunday, more between 500-600 spectators will attend the Greg Marshall Memorial Game (face-off 5.30pm) in which several members of Leeds Knights’ NIHL National-winning team will be playing, along with a number highly-regarded former players such as ex-Sheffield Steelers star Ron Shudra and former Knights captain, Sam Zajac.

All money raised on the day will be split between two charities - the Royal British Legion and Live Life, Give Life, who specialise in organ donation awareness.

'PHENOMENAL YOUNG MAN': Greg Marshall (second left) with older brother Harrison (left), sister Francesca and younger brother, Brogan (right).

The game has been organised by Leeds Lightning Ice Hockey Club, a rec team that plays out of Planet Ice Leeds.

Jamie Rooney-West and Lewis Collins, both of who play for the Lightning – through which they got to know Greg – will be captains for the game, Lewis leading out Team Life, while Jamie will wears the ‘C’ for Team Legion.

Greg’s family will also be in attendance, including his mum Tessa, older brother Harrison (29), while younger brother Brogan (24) and sister Francesca (16) will lead the teams out on to the ice prior to face-off.

“Greg was a close friend,” said Lewis. “He was in and out of hospital after first being diagnosed with heart problems. He was told he would never talk, or walk again at one point but, Greg being Greg, he was determined to get out there and do things.

TRIBUTE: Kieran Brown is one of a number of Leeds Knights players taking part in the Greg Marshall Memorial Game on Sunday, July 21 at Elland Road Ice Arena. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

“He got back to skating, got back to work - which he didn’t have to do - then, sadly, he took ill again last year and died in September while he was waiting for a heart transplant.”

Greg’s mother, Tessa, said she had been overhwlemed by the love shown for her son.

“The people who are involved in this and have helped organise the game have gone above and beyond, they’ve been amazing,” she said. “Even at the wake, to see so many young people from the ice rink and the teams just together, was just wonderful.

“If you asked anybody for one word to describe him, it would have been his smile, because he always smiled. He was a phenomenal young man.”

I'M IN CHARGE: Davey Lawrence (right) will be playing for Team Life in the Greg Marshall Memorial Game. Picture submitted.