Leeds Knights storm into Christmas break with rout of Hull Seahawks

LEEDS KNIGHTS produced a clinical display in East Yorkshire to ensure they went into the Christmas break in the kind of form that sends out an ominous warning to their NIHL National title rivals.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 7-3 win over fierce rivals Hull Seahawks left the Knights just a point behind leaders Milton Keynes Lightning with two games in hand with Ryan Aldridge’s team exactly halfway through their regular season campaign, one they hope will end with a third straight league title.

They didn’t have it all their own way, though, going behind as they did to an Emil Svec strike in the 17th minute to put them on the backfoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were quick to respond and get back on level terms when Matt Bissonnette registered his 12th of the season just over two minutes later.

On target: Matt Barron scored against Hull for Leeds Knights (Picture: Ben Gordon / Leeds Knights Media)

The second period firmly belonged to the Knights.

Mac Howlett put the visitors ahead just 49 seconds in before Jordan Griffin popped up with his second goal in as many league games to make it 3-1 at 28.07.

Two goals in less than a minute then left the home team reeling.

Matt Barron was first to strike at 32.31 before Matt Haywood got in on the act just 41 seconds later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Howlett was on target for Leeds Knights (Picture: Ben Gordon / Leeds Knights Media)

Hull threatened a comeback in the third and ensured a few nervy moments for the Knights when they pulled it back to 5-3 with strikes from Johnny Corneil and Svec with less than five minutes of the period gone.

But the Knights responded quickly with two more goals of their own, again inside a minute.

Howlett bagged his second of the night at 45.10 before Barron did likewise when he added a power play marker just 43 seconds later to secure a deserved 7-3 triumph.

Aldridge’s players now take a deserved break over Christmas before returning to action in a double-header weekend against Solway Sharks, the home part of which takes place at The Castle this Sunday (Dec 29) at 5.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then lock horns again with the Seahawks on home ice when the two teams meet at The Castle on Saturday, January 4.