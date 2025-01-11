Leeds Knights are failing to play up to the greater expectations placed on them, according to head coach Ryan Aldridge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years of success in NIHL National - bringing back-to-back league titles and one play-off crown - has ensured the Knights need to maintain the same level of performance if they wish to enjoy similar success in 2024-25.

At the moment, insists Aldridge, they are not at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the Knights’ boss admitted he would look at opportunities to strengthen if they presented themselves in the next three weeks or so, he knows he has what he needs within his current roster.

He just wants them to show it on a more consistent basis.

Notorious for being hard to please, Aldridge has rarely stopped short of voicing his frustration after games, regardless of the result.

But last week saw him question the desire of his team following their 2-1 home defeat to Hull Seahawks.

His weekend got worse 24 hours later when he saw his team cough up a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at bottom club Berkshire Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GIVE ME MORE: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

He is seeking a positive response in this weekend’s double-header against play-off hopefuls, Bristol Pitbulls.

“We’ve been talking about it all year on and off, some people just aren’t doing their jobs right now and we need more,” said Aldridge.

“We expect more and expectations here are higher than what we’re getting at the moment.

“Everybody has got to have a performance, everybody has got to have that desire to win and the desire to do all the little things - block shots, battle, compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about their ability because they are very skilled hockey players - we’ve just got to find a way to get that hunger back.”

The Knights head to Bristol keen to snap a rare two-game losing streak, but will come up against a Pitbulls team desperate to book their first play-off spot since moving up to the second tier three years ago.