WHEN Matty Davies looked up and down Hull Seahawks’ schedule for the NIHL National when it first came out last summer, he couldn’t help but notice two clashes in March with defending champions, Leeds Knights.

Back then, of course, he was hoping the derby dates would help determine the outcome of a league title race he wanted his team to be at the centre of.

As it happens, Hull’s title hopes have long faded but they can still have a big say in where the regular season crown will reside come Sunday, March 23.

For good measure, the schedule even threw in a trip to Leeds’ main rivals for their title, Milton Keynes Lighting only last week for Hull, although a depleted Seahawks line-up couldn’t do their Yorkshire rivals any favours when beaten 6-2.

Tonight in Leeds and in Hull on the final day of the regular season, the Seahawks have an opportunity to hamper, possibly even end, Leeds’ hopes of a third title.

Friends he may be with coaching counterpart Ryan Aldridge and several of the Leeds players who he played alongside in 2021-22 - but there is no chance of any favours being doled out on either night.

Hurt by their failure to mount a sustained title challenge themselves, the Seahawks are intent on going all out for the play-off title and keen to build some momentum between now and when the post-season starts on March 29.

“I thought back at the start of the season that these games could have a massive say in what happens in the league,” said Davies. “Back then it was with us in mind but I guess we’re still going to have a massive say on who actually wins it this year.

DERBY DATE: Leeds Knights' Kieran Brown battles with Hull Seahawks'; Jamie Chilcott - the two meet again at Elland Road tonight. Picture: Asa Medforth/Knights Media.

“It’s better for us that we’ve got a couple of meaningful games like this - Leeds are our biggest rivals and we are going to go into these games playing as hard as we can.

“And if that means they don’t win the league, that is just the way it goes. If they beat us twice and they go on to win it, fair play they deserve it. Whoever is top after 54 games always deserves it.”

On who he thinks will prevail in what has become a two-horse race between the Lightning and Leeds, Davies said it was too close to call, with next week’s meeting between the two obviously being a pivotal evening.

“It’s interesting and it really could go either way,” he added. “They are obviously both really good teams. I think what you’ve got with Leeds is a team that has been there and done it. They’ve got the experience at this stage of the season.