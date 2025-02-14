So far this season, Leeds Knights have the upper-hand over Romford Raiders when it comes to the head-to-head league series between the two, winning all three contests.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first meeting between the two took place at the Sapphire Centre on October 19 and saw the Knights enjoy a 4-2 win thanks to a Matt Haywood double and strikes from Oli Endicott and Matt Barron.

To buy tickets for Sunday’s home leg of the NIHL National Cup Final between Leeds Knights and Romford Raiders go HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December brought a double-header weekend between the rivals, the Knights edging to a 3-1 win on home ice on the Saturday through goals from Barron, Haywood and Mac Howlett before enjoying a 5-2 triumph on the road when.

To watch the LIVE STREAM Sunday’s home leg of the NIHL National Cup Final between Leeds Knights and Romford Raiders go HERE

Pleasingly for head coach Ryan Aldridge there were five different goalscorers for his team that night - Innes Gallacher, Finley Bradon, Jordan Griffin, Matt Bissonnette and Barron.

Canadian Barron is the only player to have scored in all three games against the Raiders, while also posting three assists. Haywood has the most points with the Knights withy three goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Import forward Shaun Miller has had most success for Romford against the Knights this season with two goals.