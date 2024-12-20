For all their success in the past two years or so, there is one significant empty space in Leeds Knights’ trophy cabinet.

In head coach Ryan Aldridge’s first full season in charge, the Knights made it through to the final of the NIHL National Cup, only to be denied 8-6 over the course of two legs by Peterborough Phantoms.

That encounter was memorable for many due to the fact the Knights came so close to overturning a shock 6-0 defeat in the first leg in Peterborough.

Fast forward 12 months and the Knights were to be denied again when they came off second-best against Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks, this time in the semi-finals.

In 2021-22, the first full season after the pandemic, the Knights missed out on the last four altogether, while also being denied over two legs in the Autumn Cup Final by Swindon Wildcats.

For those Knights players still around from three years ago - Sam Gospel, Ethan Hehir, Kieran Brown, Jordan Griffin and Lewis Baldwin - getting their hands on the trophy to have so far eluded them would clearly mean something special, perhaps more than the rest of the current roster.

Ultimately, it still comes a distant third when compared to landing the league or play-off crowns.

SO CLOSE: Leeds Knights' players congratulate Peterborough Phantoms on their victory over two legs in the 2022 NIHL National Cup Final. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s not something we’ve overly-spoken about, but for those guys who have been here since the start, I’m sure they will want to get their hands on it.

“Being in the semi-finals is the result of having made a good start to the season. As a group it’s the one that we all want - maybe not necessarily want, but it’s the one that has got away from us a few times, so we’d like to have a real go for it.”

With a winning streak against the Steeldogs of eight games, the Knights are firm favourites to progress to meet Romford Raiders - winners over Milton Keynes Lightning - in the final.

But Aldridge anticipates a fierce derby battle across two nights, one that concludes at Ice Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

DOMINANT: Leeds Knights are looking to record a ninth successive competitive win over Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday night. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“I would go as far to say that we haven’t played them when they’ve been full bore this year,” added Aldridge. “I think it’s going to be two good games of hockey.

“They are a different animal this season, with a lot more structure and more depth in their line-up compared to last year and they have got three import forwards that can score, as well as some good British players who can also find the net.

“They are a good team, there is no doubt about that. Form goes out of the window with this being a Cup game, especially with it being a local rival.