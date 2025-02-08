SAM GOSPEL is confident Leeds Knights’ success in lifting the NIHL National league crown twice already will serve the reigning champions well during the latest title run-in.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, three teams remain in the title picture, with Milton Keynes Lightning leading the pack from second-placed Leeds by one point.

Swindon Wildcats are also well-placed, three points behind the Knights, although having played one game more than the top two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton Keynes have twice been second-best to Leeds in the past two seasons with a handful of games to play and will be hoping they can put some distance between themselves and their Yorkshire rivals during this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated double-header between the two.

And while acknowledging previous success in no way guarantees a repeat this time around, netminder Gospel believes the Knights’ previous experience in getting over the line should serve them well.

“It’s not a guarantee but I think having won before, we’ll be able to handle our emotions a bit better on the run-in,” said Gospel. “We’ve been there before.

“Last year, we were the team chasing [for a lot of the season] anyway. We know what it’s like to be chasing the leaders and it’s nice to be doing the chasing as opposed to being chased.

CONFIDENT: Leeds Knights' netminder, Sam Gospel (left), pictured with team-mate, Fin Bradon. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“We’ll keep pushing and we’ve got a lot of confidence in our group.