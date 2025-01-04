LEEDS KNIGHTS head into a tough weekend looking to extend their 11-game unbeaten run - but they will have to do it missing one key component.

He may be the second youngest player on the Knights roster - 16-year-old Edgars Vengis holds that honour after being called up from the club’s NIHL One team - but Finley Bradon has made one of the biggest impressions in NIHL National this season.

The 19-year-old, who came through the Billingham junior system, has gone from strength to strength in only his second full year with the Knights.

He has posted 17 goals and 19 assists in 31 games this season putting him fifth overall in the Knights’ scoring and already surpassing the 22 points he collected last season.

On Thursday, he flew out to the Croatian capital of Zagreb with the rest of the Great Under-20 squad to compete in Division 2A of the World Championships, his third tournament representing his country.

As a result, he will miss Saturday’s derby duel with Hull Seahawks and the following day’s trip to Berkshire Bees.

He will also be absent for the weekend double-header against Bristol Pitbulls on January 11-12.

It will be a big hole to fill for the Knights, with line-mate Oli Endicott outlining how important Bradon is to the Knights’ silverware hopes this season.

MISSING IN ACTION: FInley Bradon will miss the next four games for Leeds Knights due to him competing with GB Under-20s in the Division 2A World Championships in Croatia. Picture: Knights Media.

“Fin has been unbelievable this year,” said Endicott, the beneficiary of a Bradon face-off win which led to him scoring in the New Year’s Eve National Cup semi-final second leg win over Sheffield Steeldogs.

“He’s found his feet in this league massively. He’s been given an opportunity and he has taken it.

“I love playing with him, he’s a great guy, he knows when to shoot, he knows when to pass - that’s the reason he’s got so many points so far.

“He plays a massive role on our team now, including the power play and on our line he’s a big centre man, he wins the draw, he’s good defensively and he is putting up big points for us, so he will definitely be missed by our team over the next couple of weekends.”

LINEMATE: Oli Endicott says Fin Bradon will be a big miss for Leeds Knights over the next two weekends. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

As with every international tournament, hopes are high that the Under-20s can earn an overdue promotion by winning the gold medal over China, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania and the hosts next week.

Endicott, only a year older than Bradon himself, believes his team-mate will have a big role to play out in Zagreb next week.

“I know if he plays like he has been for us, he will have a really good World Championships with GB.

“We’re going to miss him, but we’ll try and get them done for him and he’ll come back flying better than ever from his time with GB and that will help him and us when he gets back.”

Endicott says all talk about the National Cup final has taken a backseat heading into today’s visit from Hull, who are desperate to claw some points back on the Knights, having gone through a rough spell prior to Christmas before potentially turning a corner with back-to-back wins over the Steeldogs last weekend.

With the experienced Dec Balmer back in their ranks, Endicott anticipates another fierce derby encounter at Elland Road (face-off 6.30pm).

“Bringing Dec back is massive for Hull,” added Endicott. “He’s a big defenceman for them and will definitely have an impact on their team, he plays a lot of minutes, he’s tough and he knows his role.

