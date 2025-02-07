When Matt Haywood made the decision to join Leeds Knights two-and-a-half years ago he, like everyone else in the organisation, had little idea as to the success that was to follow.

One of the main attractions for the veteran centre returning to play in the county of his birth - having spent the majority of his career in the Elite League with the Glasgow Clan - was head coach Ryan Aldridge’s wish for him to be a role model to the many younger players around him.

Being a figurehead for those just starting to make their way in the senior game is something the 34-year-old has thrived on.

He has not only been a leading points-scorer for the past three seasons in NIHL National, he has also been - perhaps more importantly - a leading voice in the room.

Captain Kieran Brown - new to the role when awarded the ‘C’ by Aldridge at the start of the 2022-23 campaign - has often cited Haywood as a team-mate he leant on as he learned the intricacies required to be the team’s leader.

More recently, Haywood has taken great delight in seeing the development of his younger team-mates, particularly that of what has become the Knights’ regular third line of Fin Bradon, Oli Endicott and Innes Gallacher.

Endicott and fellow winger are only 20-years-old, while centre Bradon is still only 19 and has blossomed even more than he did during his first full season with the Knights in 2023-24.

READY FOR ACTION: Leeds Knights' centre Lee Haywood believes this weekend's double-header against NIHL National leaders Milton Keynes Lightning will not determine anything in terms of the league title - not with 12 games still to play. Picture: Knights Media.

Together the trio have proved a potent force for the Knights this season, adding welcome depth when maybe the top two lines have found it hard to get going as has occasionally happened, like it does on all teams.

Haywood admits it has been a joy to watch.

“I’m over the moon with the younger lads this year,” beamed Haywood. “That’s one of the reasons I signed in the first place and I feel like this year, especially our third line forwards and a couple of our D-men, have really stepped up for us.

“I think they are just gaining a lot of confidence, not only in their own abilities on the ice, but just in terms of being more vocal in the group

YOUNG GUNS, HAVING SOME FUN: Leeds Knights' Oli Endicott (left), Fin Bradon and Innes Gallacher. Pictures courtesy of Knights Media.

“I’m really pleased with them and I think Leeds is going to be in a good place for a good few years to come.

“The thing is about the three of them is that they always work so hard for the team - they always put the team first and I’m more than happy to see guys like that get recognition for what they do out on the ice and what they bring to the team.”

With 14 regular season games remaining, the Knights are well-placed for a shot at a third straight league crown although, yet again, they have company.

This weekend sees them take on long-time rivals Milton Keynes Lightning - second-best to the Knights in the past two years - in a mouthwatering double-header.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Edgars Vengis, 16, is one player who has risen through the junior ranks Leeds Knights 2 this season to gain some invaluable ice time in NIHL National. Picture: Knights Media.

The Lightning are one point ahead of the second-placed Knights, who also have Swindon Wildcats breathing hard down their necks, three points off in third.

Whichever way the results go for Leeds this weekend, Haywood believes nothing will be decided - not while there is still almost a quarter of the season remaining.

“It is obviously a big weekend because they are right up there in the title race with us,” added Haywood. “But I don’t think it is the be-all and the end-all.