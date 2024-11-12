Leeds Rhinos Foundation welcomes Amazon donation

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Leeds has donated £5,000 to Leeds Rhinos Foundation. a charity that encourages people in Leeds to get involved in community sports.

The donation from Amazon, which marked the recent opening of the state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Leeds, will allow more children to access sporting and physical activity opportunities, especially girls and young people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Shiona Rolfe, General Manager at Amazon in Leeds, said:

“We’re proud to support Leeds Rhinos Foundation, a charity that impacts so many people in our community. We hope this donation makes a difference and helps the charity as it continues to bring people together through sport.”

Bob Bowman CEO of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation added:

“On behalf of everyone at Leeds Rhinos Foundation, I’d like to thank Amazon for this donation that will help us as we seek to change lives through the power of sport.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

