Leeds Rhinos join WeAre8 to champion a healthier digital future for women's sport

Leeds Rhinos, the Women’s Rugby and Netball club located in West Yorkshire, have partnered with WeAre8 – The People’s Platform – to address online toxicity in sports and strengthen their dedication to creating a safer, more positive digital environment for both players and fans.

With the rise of social media-fueled toxicity in sports, Leeds Rhinos have embraced WeAre8’s groundbreaking social experience, which utilises generative AI to eliminate harmful content and avoids the manipulative algorithms that dictate what users see. Unlike traditional platforms that prioritize profits for large tech companies, WeAre8 channels ad revenue back to its community, empowering individuals, charities, and local organisations based on the time users engage on social media.

Zoe Kalar, Founder & CEO, WeAre8, said: "Women in sport embody resilience, determination, and the breaking of barriers. These are values that align perfectly with WeAre8’s mission to create a social home where everyone is seen, heard, and valued. Our partnership with Leeds Rhinos isn’t just about visibility; it’s about rewriting the narrative, ensuring female athletes receive the recognition and support they deserve and become beacons of inspiration for the community. Too often, women’s achievements in sport are overlooked, but together, we will change that. We’ve built a platform free from the toxicity and control of big tech, where inspiration thrives and communities uplift one another. I’m excited to bring this message to the Leeds community and to champion the incredible women shaping the future of sport in their new social home.”

Through this partnership, WeAre8 branding will feature on player kits and in-stadium displays, while hosting exclusive Leeds Rhinos player and game day content, giving fans behind-the-scenes access they won’t find anywhere else. Additionally, the Leeds Rhinos Foundation will be integrated into the WeAre8 digital wallet, allowing fans to pay forward their earnings from watching ads on WeAre8 to support the foundation’s community work across Leeds.

Laura Chase (centre), UK MD of WeAre8 Alongside Bethany Brittain, Leeds Rhino Netball captain (Left) and Caitlin Beevers, Leeds Rhino Women's Rugy League captain (Right)

Phil Daly, Head of Media & PR, Leeds Rhinos, added: "At Leeds Rhinos, we’re passionate about building inclusive communities in sport, and our partnership with WeAre8 strengthens that commitment. Now more than ever, the world needs a social platform that puts people first. By bringing exclusive content to WeAre8 and integrating our foundation into its digital wallet, we’re giving fans new ways to engage while directly supporting our wider community. What’s not to love? This partnership is about more than just visibility—it’s about real impact, and we’re excited to be part of a platform driving meaningful change in social media.”