Leeds Rhinos' Liana Leota hoping to follow husband Johnny and Sale Sharks into play-offs

One half of the Leota coaching partnership has secured a top-four play-off berth after husband Johnny helped Sale Sharks finish third in rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership.

As of right now, wife Liana still has work to do to match that achievement

For Liana Leota’s Leeds Rhinos are on the outside looking in on the Netball Super League top four.

Back-to-back home wins have seen them climb to fifth but they need to extend their victory streak by a further four games to the end of the season, and hope results elsewhere go their way, to snatch fourth place and make it two post-season campaigns in the Leota household.

DERBY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Liana Leota, Head Coach of Leeds Rhinos poses during the Netball Super League Media Day Portrait Session at the Radisson Blu Hotel, East Midlands Airport on February 02, 2024 in Derby, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images for England Netball)

So is Johnny, a New Zealand-born centre who played internationally for Samoa, lauding it over his partner?

“He doesn’t give me stick, that’s the beauty of us,” smiles Liana Leota, herself a multi-cap netball international with New Zealand.

“We both played professionally at the same time and we’ve both now joined the coaching side at the same time. A lot of our conversations have evolved into being about coaching. It’s not competitive, if anything it’s trying figure out each other’s problems to help find solutions.

“It’s been a nice journey to be on together, especially with it being so new for the both of us.”

Despite the different sports, there are still lessons that each can take from the other about coaching principles.

“There are things we’ve both spoken about where he can say I’ll try that tomorrow, or I might say that’s a good way for me to look at it,” continues Liana.

“Probably more to do with managing players and people. One of us will probably have been through it and gone through the other side, and the other might be just about to go through it. So how do we deal with that?

“That’s the beauty of it - we’re both young and new in our roles, we’re both open to learning.

“I remember when we were athletes, actually competing, we never really listened to each other.”

Rhinos need all the help they can get to make it into the top four, starting with themselves and building on back-to-back wins in home games in Sheffield that have set them up nicely for Saturday’s trip to sixth-placed Surrey Storm and next week’s must-win home game with fourth-placed Severn Stars.

"We still have nothing to lose but if we go in thinking too far ahead we’re going to sell ourselves short so every week at training we’re attacking it as if it’s our last week together,” says Liana.

“For us it’s just consolidate everything we’re doing. Earlier in the season we were only playing 30-minute games, but now we’re slowly starting to see 45, 50-minute performances, so we’re still looking for that 60.

“The Stars game is our huge target and while yes we want to win all of them, we have to be building behind the scenes and preparing for that big task.