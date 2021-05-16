Leeds Rhinos Netball 63 Severn Stars 36: Dominant Rhinos keep up play-off push

Leeds Rhinos' player of the matrch against Severn Stars - Vicki Oyesola. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Coach Dan Ryan started his usual strong seven looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Bath and the Rhinos gained an early advantage.

Defensive pressure from player-of-the-match, Vicki Oyesola and Tuaine Keenan held off the Severn Stars who only scored their first goal of the match after four minutes of the match.

Rhea Dixon, who has shone this season for the Rhinos, winning player of the match on multiple occasions, made it hard for the Stars to defend her movements around court.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhea Dixon. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Also, the immaculate partnerships between Dixon, Brie Grierson and Donnell Wallam in their attacking end forced the Stars to make three defensive changes in the first half.

As the confident Yorkshire side continued to edge further ahead, Severn Stars continued to scramble in their defensive end as the Rhinos’ short, sharp passing proved too quick for the Stars to cope with and Leeds led 34-18 at half-time. In the second half the Stars paired up 6ft 5ins Georgia Rowe with Rhinos’ Donnell Wallam in an attempt to cause some disruption but Leeds maintained their composure and kept well ahead.

Ryan then made a few defensive changes, replacing Emily Hollingworth and Dixon with Fi Toner and Sienna Rushton. The Rhinos’ comfortable lead allowed the coach to give some of his starters a well-earned break later on and the opportunity to have a tall attacking end making high balls into the circle.