Leeds Rhinos Netball appoint rising Roses coach Lauren Palmer to succeed Liana Leota

Leeds Rhinos have plundered the coaching staff of the England programme for the second successive time in naming their successor to Liana Leota.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos have appointed Lauren Palmer as their new head coach, someone who has experience in the pathway ranks of Netball Super League power house Manchester Thunder and in the international game as an assistant for the Future Roses and on the staff of the senior Roses for the Fast 5 format.

She becomes the fourth head coach of the Rhinos as they embark on their fifth season in netball’s elite tier, which this year is a more streamlined eight teams as Netball England strive to increase the professionalism of the top division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos had been heading towards the start of the 2025 season in February with former New Zealand international Leota in her third season in charge, but were rocked when a rising star they had plucked from the England Roses coaching tree resigned last month to pursue other opportunities, believed to be in her homeland. Leota fulfilled the role not only of head coach but of director of netball at the Rhinos, but Palmer will just be head coach and signed a one-year deal with the option to extend.

New Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach Lauren Palmer (Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY)

It is understood the club will look to bring in someone else to fulfil director of netball duties, with the brief to encompass the club’s county-wide pathways as well as first-team involvement.

For 33-year-old Palmer, who is said to have a passion for community engagement with a drive to connect with local clubs and schools to help inspire and develop the next generation of netball stars, it is a significant moment in her career.

“It’s very exciting and an incredible opportunity for me,” said Palmer. “I’m coming in with a new group and can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know some of the girls already and I feel it is a great opportunity for me to come and work with an exciting group of athletes and see what we can get out of the season and push the club forward.

Liana Leota was in charge of Leeds Rhinos for two years before leaving the club.

“I think I can bring new ideas, I am quite creative so I think outside of the box and hope I can push the players physically and mentally to be their best. It’s quite a new playing group here so I am looking forward to us all pulling together to see what we can achieve.

“I know Harriet Jones and Sophie Egbaran through coaching with England and I love working with them so it will be good to continue that at club level. I’ve known Ella Bowen for many years through the Thunder Pathway and also Joyce Mvula. So there are a few familiar faces but it will be nice to work with some new players too.”

Rhinos Netball franchise director Dan Busfield said: “Lauren has developed under some of the best coaches in the game at Manchester Thunder and we are proud to give an opportunity to an English coach who is highly regarded in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lauren demonstrated her desire to move our franchise forward and to help grow the game in Yorkshire and the North East. She shares our values and has a clear vision about making us into a sustainable top-four Super League side.