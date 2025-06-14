Leeds Rhinos Netball chief discusses head coach's future, recruitment strategy and arena plans

Lauren Palmer will be given time this summer to shape Leeds Rhinos in her own image with the Yorkshire franchise holding firm on their long-term plans to be a prominent player in netball’s move towards professionalism.

The first year of the Netball 2.0 era has been something of a damp squib for the Rhinos, with just two wins out of 13 in the league and their run to the final of the Netball Super Cup curtain-raiser proving a false dawn.

They sit seventh out of eight teams heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Nottingham Forest.

But there is mitigation. Rookie head coach Palmer was only appointed in January and had less than a month to work with her players before the season began.

On the up: Ashley Dekker of Leeds Rhinos competes for the ball with Sophie Kelly of London Pulse during the 2025 Netball Super Cup. Rhinos have not been able to build on that first weekend though (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball)

Those players had been recruited by director of netball Liana Leota, who was two years into a three-year deal when she suddenly quit in November to take up a post in her native New Zealand. Rather than scrap it all and start over once again, Rhinos are desperate for continuity - they have had four coaches in five seasons - and are throwing their full support behind Palmer.

“Lauren has had an impact across the whole club,” Dan Busfield, Rhinos’ franchise director, told The Yorkshire Post.

“And that’s something we’re looking to continue, with her working right across the board on every aspect from the pathway to the support team to the environment.

“It’s been disappointing on the court. Performance matters. People across Yorkshire want to see a Leeds franchise challenging up there. We’re missing out on a great couple of weekends coming up across the league, and that’s something as a club we’re well aware of.

Lauren Palmer will get a first off-season of recruitment this summer with Leeds Rhinos.

"The on-court performance is the face of it and it maybe sometimes it doesn’t matter to the spectators what happens underneath. We know that that is strong, but we need to push forward now and really start performing on the court.

“To do that we are going to continue with the current coaching structure. There might be a couple of tweaks after the season ends, but we don’t want to make any drastic changes.”

This will be Palmer’s first full off-season of recruitment. The retirement of England Roses legend Geva Mentor is something out of her control but it does create opportunities, while up to three players are already contracted for 2026.

“We need to give Lauren time to put her own stamp on it,” said Busfield. “The recruitment window opens on July 7 and we’ll be working with Lauren to look at potential targets.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Lauren Palmer conducts a training session (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“She’s come over from Manchester Thunder where they had clear structures on recruitment and wider aspects. We’re really optimistic with Lauren with her connections and knowledge within the English game.

“Structurally everything is in place, so it’s about giving Lauren that time now. Continuity and stability is something we’ve never really had.”

Five years in and they still don’t have a home arena of their own, either. In 2024 they played at five venues across Yorkshire. This season they have played five fixtures at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield and two showcase games at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Discussions internally and with potential investors are ongoing about a facility of their own in Leeds, but the sense is if they could pick up the privately-financed Canon Medical Arena and drop it somewhere like Kirkstall, they would do it in a heartbeat.

“It’s a fantastic, purpose-built sports arena,” said Busfield.

“We’d love to have more games in Leeds but it’s just simply not cost effective for any franchise.

“Until something of a similar ilk to the Canon Medical Arena - with a 2,000-2,500 capacity, great spectator experience, broadcast facilities - is available in Leeds, then our plan is to play there again next year. It’s simply not feasible as a club and a franchise to play elsewhere.”

They played to near sell-out crowds on all five occasions in Sheffield, and while a thousand or so more witnessed each of the two games at the First Direct Arena, those showcase events are not proving as cost effective. To that end, Busfield and Leeds have been talking with the league about the facilities model, mindful that big arena games were a cornerstone of the 2.0 revolution.

“It’s vision versus reality, and we want to make sure that growth is sustainable,” said Busfield. “Unless there’s further investment to enable us to continue those large arena games, we’ll struggle. We want to play these big arena games, but are there options we as a league could look at, like double-headers etc.”

Is it time for a rebrand then?

​Given Leeds Rhinos play the majority of their games in Sheffield, is it time for a rebrand or a name change? Could they become the Yorkshire Rhinos?

No, is the answer.

The name Leeds Rhinos is a powerful brand built up by the rugby club and one that has a huge infrastucture, foundation and reach that complements it.

Dan Busfield said: “We’re happy with the link to the Leeds Rhinos brand and it fits with a lot of the wider things we do.

“From a netball perspective we’re the most northerly club so our pathway now extends into the north east and we’ve seen massive engagement from a community perspective utilising the brand.